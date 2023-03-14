Heavy rainfalls, storms to grip Türkiye: Experts

ISTANBUL

With the decrease in temperatures expected throughout the country, the Turkish State Meteorological Services has issued a nationwide warning for strong winds and precipitation predicted for the coming days.

According to the latest assessments by the bureau, eastern Marmara, the Mediterranean, Central Anatolia, the Black Sea, Southeastern Anatolia and north and west of Eastern Anatolia regions will witness intermittent rain.

In particular, the western provinces of Afyonkarahisar and Kütahya, east of the southwestern province of Denizli, the southeastern province of Bitlis, and the eastern provinces of Muş and Bingöl will also experience rains.

Since the precipitation is expected to be very strong (50-100 kg/m2) in most provinces, experts warned that precautions should be taken against possible floods, lightning strikes, hails, transportation disruptions and storms.

Experts stated that the wind is expected from southerly directions in the inner parts of the Eastern Black Sea region and from northeasterly directions in Marmara and north of the Aegean region, warning to be careful against the toppling of trees and poles, roofs blowing off, disruptions in transportation and stove and chimney poisoning.

Dust transportation is expected in Southeastern Anatolia, while ice and frost are expected in the eastern parts during the early morning and night hours.

The bureau warns of a risk of avalanches in the interior of the eastern Black Sea region and on the slopes and high slopes of Eastern Anatolia.

According to the five-day weather report, precipitation will continue throughout the week.