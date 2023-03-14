Heavy rainfalls, storms to grip Türkiye: Experts

Heavy rainfalls, storms to grip Türkiye: Experts

ISTANBUL
Heavy rainfalls, storms to grip Türkiye: Experts

With the decrease in temperatures expected throughout the country, the Turkish State Meteorological Services has issued a nationwide warning for strong winds and precipitation predicted for the coming days.

According to the latest assessments by the bureau, eastern Marmara, the Mediterranean, Central Anatolia, the Black Sea, Southeastern Anatolia and north and west of Eastern Anatolia regions will witness intermittent rain.

In particular, the western provinces of Afyonkarahisar and Kütahya, east of the southwestern province of Denizli, the southeastern province of Bitlis, and the eastern provinces of Muş and Bingöl will also experience rains.

Since the precipitation is expected to be very strong (50-100 kg/m2) in most provinces, experts warned that precautions should be taken against possible floods, lightning strikes, hails, transportation disruptions and storms.

Experts stated that the wind is expected from southerly directions in the inner parts of the Eastern Black Sea region and from northeasterly directions in Marmara and north of the Aegean region, warning to be careful against the toppling of trees and poles, roofs blowing off, disruptions in transportation and stove and chimney poisoning.

Dust transportation is expected in Southeastern Anatolia, while ice and frost are expected in the eastern parts during the early morning and night hours.

The bureau warns of a risk of avalanches in the interior of the eastern Black Sea region and on the slopes and high slopes of Eastern Anatolia.

According to the five-day weather report, precipitation will continue throughout the week.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

    Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

  2. CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

    CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

  3. Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes

    Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes

  4. Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

    Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

  5. People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls

    People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls
Recommended
Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone
CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces
Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes

Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes
Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın
People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls

People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls
Voting abroad for Turkish elections to start on April 27

Voting abroad for Turkish elections to start on April 27
People hold mass in front of ruins of collapsed church

People hold mass in front of ruins of collapsed church
WORLD North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday, Seoul said, Pyongyang's second launch in three days and the first since South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military drills in five years.

ECONOMY Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals

Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals

Saudi Arabia announced on March 12 the creation of a new national airline, part of a plan to turn Riyadh into a global aviation hub rivalling regional leaders like Dubai and Doha.

SPORTS Türkiye wins Three-Cushion World Cup

Türkiye wins Three-Cushion World Cup

Türkiye’s national billiard team defeated Sweden in the final of the UMB World Three-Cushion Championship for National Teams, achieving this success for the third time in a row.