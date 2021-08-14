Heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Japan

  • August 14 2021 09:58:00

Heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Japan

TOKYO-Agence France-Presse
Heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Japan

More than a million people were urged to seek shelter as torrential rain triggered floods and landslides in western Japan on Aug. 14, leaving at least one dead and two missing.

Authorities in Hiroshima and the northern part of Kyushu issued their highest evacuation alert as the weather agency reported unprecedented levels of rain in the area.

Under the non-compulsory alert, around 1.4 million residents have been asked to leave their homes immediately, public broadcaster NHK reported.

TV footage showed rescuers towing residents through submerged streets on a lifeboat in the town of Kurume in Fukuoka, while a muddy stream began to overflow in neighboring Saga prefecture.

A 59-year-old woman died and two of her family members were missing after a landslide destroyed two houses in Unzen, Nagasaki prefecture, a local official said.

"More than 150 troops, police and firefighters were dispatched to the site for rescue operations," Takumi Kumasaki told AFP.

"They are carefully searching for the missing residents, while watching out for further mudslides as the heavy rain continues."

Downpours are forecast for several more days over a large swathe of the country.

Scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rain in Japan and elsewhere, because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

"Unprecedented levels of heavy rain have been observed," Yushi Adachi, a meteorological agency official, told reporters in Tokyo.

"It’s highly likely that some kind of disaster has already occurred," Adachi said.

"The maximum alert is needed even in areas where risks of landslides and flooding are usually not so high."

Downpours last month caused a devastating landslide in the central resort town of Atami that killed 23 people, with four still missing.

And in 2018, more than 200 people died as floods inundated western Japan during the country’s annual rainy season.

rainfall,

TURKEY Turkey rebukes statement by Greece on non-admission of Greek national

Turkey rebukes statement by Greece on non-admission of Greek national

MOST POPULAR

  1. Flood-hit Black Sea provinces declared 'disaster areas' as death toll rises

    Flood-hit Black Sea provinces declared 'disaster areas' as death toll rises

  2. Turkey raises tax thresholds for some vehicles

    Turkey raises tax thresholds for some vehicles

  3. 500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria restored

    500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria restored

  4. Extremely rare Greek coin found in anti-smuggling operation

    Extremely rare Greek coin found in anti-smuggling operation

  5. Turkey places eastern border under land, aerial surveillance

    Turkey places eastern border under land, aerial surveillance
Recommended
Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers

Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers
Taliban close in on Kabul as US ramps up Afghan evacuations

Taliban close in on Kabul as US ramps up Afghan evacuations
Germany requires quarantine from unvaccinated travelers from US, Turkey, Israel

Germany requires quarantine from unvaccinated travelers from US, Turkey, Israel
Caretta caretta hatchlings reach sea in Northern Cyprus

Caretta caretta hatchlings reach sea in Northern Cyprus
China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe
Italy firefighters battle 500 blazes after record heat

Italy firefighters battle 500 blazes after record heat
WORLD Heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Japan

Heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in Japan

More than a million people were urged to seek shelter as torrential rain triggered floods and landslides in western Japan on Aug. 14, leaving at least one dead and two missing.

ECONOMY Fitch confirms Turkeys credit rating at BB-, outlook stable

Fitch confirms Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-', outlook stable

Fitch Ratings affirmed Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-' on Aug. 13 with a stable outlook. 

SPORTS Beşiktaş beats Çaykur Rizespor to kick off Süper Lig with victory

Beşiktaş beats Çaykur Rizespor to kick off Süper Lig with victory

Defending champions Beşiktaş started the 2021-2022 Turkish Süper Lig season on Aug. 13 with a 3-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.