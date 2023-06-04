Heavy rain, hail continue to lash country

ANKARA
With torrential rains creating a ruckus and bringing life to a standstill in the capital Ankara, Turkish State Meteorological Services has issued a “yellow alert” for 27 provinces, warning citizens to exercise caution against possible hazards.

Torrential rains have once again paralyzed daily life in the capital Ankara, while the Turkish State Meteorological Services has issued a “yellow alert” for 27 provinces, indicating potential danger as a result of heavy precipitation.

Downpours and hail in Ankara disturbed daily life as light rains that started in the city in the morning hours of June 3 increased at noon. Puddles formed on some streets and underpasses due to heavy rainfall, while vehicles had difficulty moving due to accumulated water. Some houses and workplaces were flooded due to the downpour.

Ankara Municipality teams started working to drain the water accumulated on streets and roads.

In the meantime, a tornado formed over the Sivrihisar locality near the Ankara-Eskişehir highway.

Due to heavy rainfalls and storms lashing the city, municipal workers’ day offs have been canceled, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş announced in a social media post.

Meanwhile, the Turkish State Meteorological Services issued a “yellow alert,” meaning potential weather danger, for Afyonkarahisar, Ankara, Amasya, Bolu, Çankırı, Çorum, Eskişehir, Isparta, Kastamonu, Kayseri, Kırşehir, Konya, Kütahya, Nevşehir, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Sinop, Sivas, Tokat, Uşak, Yozgat, Zonguldak, Kırıkkale, Bartın, Karabük and Düzce provinces.

According to the latest assessments, the weather throughout the country will be cloudy, with intermittent and local thundershowers in the north and east of Marmara, Central Aegean, Mediterranean, Central Anatolia, Western and Central Black Sea, northeastern Eastern Anatolia and Giresun and Artvin surroundings.

Air temperatures are likely to hover around seasonal norms across the country.

