Heavier fines ahead for traffic violators under new bill

ANKARA

The government has introduced a comprehensive overhaul of its traffic laws, proposing significantly increased fines and stricter penalties aimed at curbing dangerous driving behaviors and enhancing road safety.

The proposed legislation has passed the parliament's justice commission and is slated for a general assembly vote next month.

Under the new measures, the fine for failing to comply with a police stop order will surge from 2,167 Turkish Liras to 200,000 liras, accompanied by a 60-day driver's license suspension.

Drivers refusing alcohol or drug testing face a 150,000 lira fine and a five-year license revocation.

Unauthorized use of flashing lights will incur a 138,000 lira fine, a 30-day license suspension, and a 30-day vehicle impoundment. Repeat offenses will attract even harsher penalties.

Fines for drifting would jump from 46,000 liras to 140,000 liras, and repeat offenders within a five-year period would face the cancellation of their licenses.

Speeding violations, particularly in areas with a 30-kilometer-per-hour speed limit, such as near schools and hospitals, will carry higher fines.

Red light violations would see a graduated penalty system, starting with a fine of 5,000 liras for the first offense and increasing to 80,000 liras by the sixth violation.

Failing to yield to emergency vehicles would result in a fine of 46,000 liras, up from the previous 993 liras, and would include a 30-day license suspension and vehicle impoundment.

Drivers who leave the scene of an accident without a valid reason would face a fine of 46,000 liras, a two-year license suspension and the possibility of a prison sentence ranging from one to three years.

In an effort to address the viral sharing of dangerous driving videos on social media, the draft law proposes a 25,000 lira administrative fine for those found guilty of posting such content online.

Additionally, all traffic enforcement officers will be equipped with body cameras to ensure transparency and accountability.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya elaborated on the bill on May 29 during an appearance on private broadcaster CNN Türk, saying the reforms aim to "eliminate traffic monsters" and protect lives.

If approved by parliament, the legislation will be published in the Official Gazette and is expected to take effect two months thereafter.