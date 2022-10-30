Heat waves cost poor countries the most, exacerbating inequality

Heat waves cost poor countries the most, exacerbating inequality

WASHINGTON
Heat waves cost poor countries the most, exacerbating inequality

Heat waves, intensified by climate change, have cost the global economy trillions of dollars in the last 30 years, a study published Friday found, with poor countries paying the steepest price.  

And those lopsided economic effects contribute to widening inequalities around the world, according to the research.     

“The cost of extreme heat from climate change so far has been disproportionately borne by the countries and regions least culpable for global warming,” Dartmouth College professor Justin Mankin, one of the authors of the study published in the journal Science Advances, told AFP. 

“And that’s an insane tragedy.”    

“Climate change is playing out on a landscape of economic inequality, and it is acting to amplify that inequality,” he said.    

Periods of extreme heat cost the global economy about $16 trillion dollars between 1992 and 2013, the study calculated.     

But while the richest countries have lost about 1.5 percent of their annual per capita GDPs dealing with heat waves, poorer countries have lost about 6.7 percent of their annual per capita GDPs.     

The reason for that disparity is simple: poor countries are often situated closer to the tropics, where temperatures are warmer anyway. During heat waves, they become even hotter.    

The study comes just days ahead of the start of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, where the question of compensation for countries which are disproportionately vulnerable to but least responsible for climate change is expected to be one of the key topics.     

The costs of heat waves come from several factors: effects on agriculture, strains on health systems, less productive workforces and physical damage to infrastructure, such as melting roads.

heatwave,

ECONOMY Heat waves cost poor countries the most, exacerbating inequality

Heat waves cost poor countries the most, exacerbating inequality
MOST POPULAR

  1. Riot of color draws autumn tourists to Lake Nemrut

    Riot of color draws autumn tourists to Lake Nemrut

  2. YouTube to certify healthcare providers’ accounts

    YouTube to certify healthcare providers’ accounts

  3. S Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge

    S Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge

  4. West says no biological weapons in Ukraine, Russia disagrees

    West says no biological weapons in Ukraine, Russia disagrees

  5. Manga mindset: Japan’s biggest ‘One Piece’ fans

    Manga mindset: Japan’s biggest ‘One Piece’ fans
Recommended
Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom
Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy

Apple’s revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy
US mortgage rates top 7% for the first time in 2 decades

US mortgage rates top 7% for the first time in 2 decades
Trendyol inks cooperation deal with Fawaz Alhokair Group

Trendyol inks cooperation deal with Fawaz Alhokair Group
Tourism revenue target revised to $44 billion

Tourism revenue target revised to $44 billion
Financial committee discusses expanding use of TROY

Financial committee discusses expanding use of TROY
WORLD Death toll from Somalia twin bombings climbs to 100

Death toll from Somalia twin bombings climbs to 100

The number of people killed in twin car bombings in the Somali capital Mogadishu, claimed by Al-Shabaab Islamists, has risen to 100, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday.

ECONOMY Heat waves cost poor countries the most, exacerbating inequality

Heat waves cost poor countries the most, exacerbating inequality

Heat waves, intensified by climate change, have cost the global economy trillions of dollars in the last 30 years, a study published Friday found, with poor countries paying the steepest price.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.