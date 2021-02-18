'Heart of nature' park attracts vacationers

BOLU-Anadolu Agency

Gölcük Nature Park in northern Turkey has become a favorite spot for vacationers, especially during winter.

The park that is famous for its natural beauty and known as the "heart of nature" in the Black Sea province of Bolu - a big tourist attraction with Lake Abant and Yedigoller, or Seven Lakes - is among the leading thermal and health tourist magnets in the region.

The snow depth currently is at 40 centimeters (15.7 inches), while the surface of the lake froze after temperatures dropped to -16 centigrade degrees (3.2 Fahrenheit).

The natural wonder in the snow blankets attracts local and foreign holidaymakers.

Conveniently located between Ankara and Istanbul, Bolu is famous for nature lovers with lakes, an international ski resort, and forests that cover 65% of the city.

There are 30 thermal springs in the Seben, Göynük, Mudurnu, Karacasu and Taşkesti districts of Bolu and the heat of the water is between 20 Celcius (68 Fahrenheit) and 90 Celcius (194 Fahrenheit).