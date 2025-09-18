Health Ministry rolls out fitness programs for white-collar workers

Health Ministry rolls out fitness programs for white-collar workers

ANKARA
Health Ministry rolls out fitness programs for white-collar workers

Türkiye’s Health Ministry has revealed a new set of exercise routines designed specifically for white-collar employees, allowing them to stay active even while working at a desk.

According to the ministry, musculoskeletal disorders are common among office workers, and one of the most effective preventive measures is to increase physical activity in the workplace.

Unveiled with daily video demonstrations, the ministry’s programs provide separate exercises for mornings and afternoons, targeting different muscle groups each day.

The exercises, which can be performed comfortably in business attire, aim to strengthen arms, back, legs, glutes and abdominal muscles.

The daily routines include both seated and standing movements, with recommended sets of five to ten repetitions. Instead of traditional dumbbells, simple items like water bottles can be used for resistance.

white collar,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

    Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

  2. Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

    Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

  3. Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

    Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

  4. Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

    Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

  5. China warns PNG over Australian defense deal

    China warns PNG over Australian defense deal
Recommended
Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest
Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives
Özel to gather CHP lawmakers for post-convention strategy

Özel to gather CHP lawmakers for post-convention strategy
Türkiye critical actor in global affairs, says outgoing MI6 chief

Türkiye critical actor in global affairs, says outgoing MI6 chief
Türkiye to launch homegrown navigation app by 2026

Türkiye to launch homegrown navigation app by 2026
Türkiye extends benefits to wildfire volunteers

Türkiye extends benefits to wildfire volunteers
Istanbul police detain hundreds in large-scale checks

Istanbul police detain hundreds in large-scale checks
WORLD Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone Friday with expectations that they were set to finalize the fate of the hugely popular and influential video app TikTok, as well as discussing trade.
ECONOMY IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a $100 million investment in DenizBank’s green bond issuance to accelerate Türkiye’s transition to a low-carbon economy, strengthen climate resilience and create new jobs.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿