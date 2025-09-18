Health Ministry rolls out fitness programs for white-collar workers

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Health Ministry has revealed a new set of exercise routines designed specifically for white-collar employees, allowing them to stay active even while working at a desk.

According to the ministry, musculoskeletal disorders are common among office workers, and one of the most effective preventive measures is to increase physical activity in the workplace.

Unveiled with daily video demonstrations, the ministry’s programs provide separate exercises for mornings and afternoons, targeting different muscle groups each day.

The exercises, which can be performed comfortably in business attire, aim to strengthen arms, back, legs, glutes and abdominal muscles.

The daily routines include both seated and standing movements, with recommended sets of five to ten repetitions. Instead of traditional dumbbells, simple items like water bottles can be used for resistance.