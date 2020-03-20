Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19

  • March 20 2020 11:40:00

Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19

ANKARA
Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19

A woman wearing a face mask approaches a temperature screening area of an office building as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Singapore on March 20, 2020. (AFP Photo)

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has proposed an individually-declared emergency rule for Turkish citizens as the coronavirus is infecting more people across the country, urging a strictly implemented self-containment for at least three weeks during which the pandemic could make its peak.

“People often ask whether we will declare a state of emergency. There is no need for a state of emergency. Individuals should declare their own state of emergencies and implement measures,” Koca told the daily Hürriyet in an interview on March 19. “The number of infected can be kept at minimum if we isolate ourselves in the strictest way in the coming two-three weeks.”

According to official figures, Turkey has recorded 359 COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the outbreak as of late March 18. Turkey detected the first case on March 11.

Koca has stressed the next two to three weeks will be very important as the spread of the virus could peak in Turkey. “We have to be very cautious in the next two or three weeks. We should not leave our houses in this period,” he said.

Koca, who briefed parliament on March 18 over the latest developments concerning the impacts of the pandemic in Turkey, informed that the ministry will boost virus testing throughout the country.

“Everybody will be able to be tested but it will be done upon the recommendation of doctors in the event of a medical evidence,” Koca said.

“Let’s say, you had a test and the result is negative. This will push you to ease the measures and spread the virus to others. Because there are cases observed in China in which the coronavirus could be detected in the second testing although the first try resulted negative,” he added.

It’s possible to detect the virus in the second testing and the doctors will call all the patients whose first tests were resulted negative for a second testing three days after the first attempt, the minister stated.

Upon a question about different methods implemented by countries in the world, like South Korea or Britain, Koca said Turkey is developing its own model. The minister said he did not support the British model in responding to the COVID-19 but implied that it won’t hold tests in massive numbers like China or South Korea have.

“In countries like China, where tests were carried out more frequently, it’s been observed that negative results can turn out to be positive in the second attempt. This increases the spread. We also have witnessed a case with positive coronavirus resulted in negative three or four days later. He appeared to be positive 10 days later. We have also tested his close relatives and they were tested positive as well,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms fourth coronavirus death, nearly doubles cases to 359

    Turkey confirms fourth coronavirus death, nearly doubles cases to 359

  2. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  3. Turkey to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 per day

    Turkey to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 per day

  4. Turkey confirms former general died from coronavirus, as death toll rises to 3

    Turkey confirms former general died from coronavirus, as death toll rises to 3

  5. Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers

    Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers
Recommended
Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’

Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’
Turkey postpones all science, culture and arts events until end of April

Turkey postpones all science, culture and arts events until end of April
Turkey detains 64 over sharing ‘unfounded and provocative’ posts on social media

Turkey detains 64 over sharing ‘unfounded and provocative’ posts on social media
Over 7 kg of meth seized in anti-drug operation

Over 7 kg of meth seized in anti-drug operation
4 YPG/PKK terrorist neutralized in N Syria

4 YPG/PKK terrorist 'neutralized' in N Syria
Turkey bursts into applause to show gratitude to health workers fighting COVID-19

Turkey bursts into applause to show gratitude to health workers fighting COVID-19
WORLD UK: Life in an open-air ‘herd immunity’ lab

UK: Life in an open-air ‘herd immunity’ lab

When I first heard the term “herd immunity”, the U.K. government’s former alleged policy of creating a coronavirus-immune society by deliberately letting the virus spread, the first idea that popped into my mind was this: Well I came to study here, but I am part of a herd now. I felt like a rat in an open-air laboratory, waiting to get infected.
ECONOMY Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

The number of newly established companies in Turkey soared 37 percent on an annual basis in February, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) revealed on March 20.
SPORTS Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Şevval Devrim, a young athlete with autism, is working hard, spending hours for training to be ready for the Trisome Games, which is scheduled to take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.