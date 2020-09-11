HDP deputy sentenced to 10 years in prison

ANKARA

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Deputy Remziye Tosun was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “being a member of an armed terrorist organization” on Sept. 11.

The public prosecutor looking into her case accused Tosun of having entered the PKK / KCK hierarchical structure and acted knowingly and willingly in line with the purpose of the organization.

The court ruled that Tosun was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “membership in an armed terrorist organization” and for the continuation of the ban on going abroad, taking into account the period of the sentence.

The Turkish government has long accused the HDP of having links with the illegal PKK group.