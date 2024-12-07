HBO Max to launch in Türkiye next year

ISTANBUL
HBO Max, the streaming service of Warner Bros, is going to launch in Türkiye next year and replace another streaming platform called BluTV, a Turkish official from the company has announced.

 

Deniz Şaşmaz Oflaz, the operational lead of the company in Türkiye, noted that they are working meticulously into this transition at present, unveiling their plan to reap the rewards in the spring or summer of 2025.

 

Following this switch, BluTV will feature additional content from the HBO Max catalog.

 

A significant part of this catalog is already available on BluTV at present. However, HBO Max will officially become the broadcaster of all HBO shows in Türkiye as a result of the change.

 

HBO Max — or Max as it is now known — has expanded to a worldwide audience and started airing in several nations since its foundation in 2020.

 

Although some significant efforts have been made in the past four years to introduce Max to the country, none of these initiatives yielded any affirmative outcomes until recently.

