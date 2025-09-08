Hatay’s Milleyha wetland declared natural conservation site

HATAY

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has designated Milleyha wetland and bird sanctuary in the southern province of Hatay as a natural conservation site, following consultations with scientists and expert recommendations.

Located within the boundaries of Samandağ district, the wetland covers nearly 120 hectares and harbors a rich ecosystem in terms of biodiversity.

Authorities moved to safeguard Milleyha, which features a beach where some 2,000 sea turtles nest and lies along one of the world’s most significant bird migration routes, from human-induced threats.

As part of these efforts, the ministries’ team carried out field studies in the wetland and its surroundings in cooperation with specialists, with a view to preserving habitats and species while regulating human activities in a controlled manner.

Based on the findings of the research report, the area, extending to the banks of the Asi River, was registered as a “natural conservation site.”

Within this framework, 263 hectares of the Milleyha Natural Site have been designated as a “Qualified Natural Protection Area,” while 120 hectares have been classified as a “Sustainable Conservation and Controlled Use Area.”

As a result of the ministry’s designation, the size of the protected zone has been expanded from 126 hectares to 383 hectares — tripling its previous scope.