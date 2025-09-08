Hatay’s Milleyha wetland declared natural conservation site

Hatay’s Milleyha wetland declared natural conservation site

HATAY
Hatay’s Milleyha wetland declared natural conservation site

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has designated Milleyha wetland and bird sanctuary in the southern province of Hatay as a natural conservation site, following consultations with scientists and expert recommendations.

 

Located within the boundaries of Samandağ district, the wetland covers nearly 120 hectares and harbors a rich ecosystem in terms of biodiversity.

Authorities moved to safeguard Milleyha, which features a beach where some 2,000 sea turtles nest and lies along one of the world’s most significant bird migration routes, from human-induced threats.

 

As part of these efforts, the ministries’ team carried out field studies in the wetland and its surroundings in cooperation with specialists, with a view to preserving habitats and species while regulating human activities in a controlled manner.

 

Based on the findings of the research report, the area, extending to the banks of the Asi River, was registered as a “natural conservation site.”

Within this framework, 263 hectares of the Milleyha Natural Site have been designated as a “Qualified Natural Protection Area,” while 120 hectares have been classified as a “Sustainable Conservation and Controlled Use Area.”

 

As a result of the ministry’s designation, the size of the protected zone has been expanded from 126 hectares to 383 hectares — tripling its previous scope.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market
LATEST NEWS

  1. EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

    EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

  2. Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

    Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

  3. Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

    Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

  4. Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

    Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

  5. Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert

    Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert
Recommended
Türkiye deploys teams, mobile clinics in fight against tobacco

Türkiye deploys teams, mobile clinics in fight against tobacco
Forest protection lessons mark beginning of Türkiye’s new school year

Forest protection lessons mark beginning of Türkiye’s new school year
Legacy of Ottoman shipbuilding endures in Bartın with handmade wooden yachts

Legacy of Ottoman shipbuilding endures in Bartın with handmade wooden yachts
Radicalized teens motive under scrutiny in deadly Izmir police station attack

Radicalized teen's motive under scrutiny in deadly Izmir police station attack
Netanyahu has ‘gone off rails,’ Türkiye stands firm with Gaza: Erdoğan

Netanyahu has ‘gone off rails,’ Türkiye stands firm with Gaza: Erdoğan
Five migrants dead after boat collision off Ayvalık

Five migrants dead after boat collision off Ayvalık
Tension rises as CHP confronts interim Istanbul chairs arrival

Tension rises as CHP confronts interim Istanbul chair's arrival
WORLD Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thailand's Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday the country's most powerful and polarising politician Thaksin Shinawatra to be jailed for one year, ruling that he improperly served a 2023 prison term in hospital.
ECONOMY EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

Togg, a Turkish electric vehicle manufacturer, will release its new model, the T10F, for preorder on Sept. 15 in Türkiye and Sept. 29 in Germany.  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿