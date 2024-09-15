Hatay’s historic Artemis Bath set to be revived

HATAY

In an effort to transform the Artemis Bath, located in the ancient city of Epiphaneia in Hatay's Erzin district, into a tourist attraction, authorities have commenced working meticulously to open the renowned structure to visit with a designated tour route.

Famous for its mosaic figures, the historical bath dates back to the Roman era and feeds from the ancient city's aqueduct.

Declaring that they have initiated the work for both the tour route and protective roof implementation for this historical structure, the project’s scientific adviser Associate Professor Banu Özdilek clarified that they aim to finish the work within a year.

Three mosaic panels, discovered in the bath and brought to the Hatay Archeology Museum in previous years, will be showcased in their original location following faithful reproductions of the original artworks within the scope of the project.

“We'll train the female residents of our district to reproduce the mosaics. It will lead to both the development of the region and preservation of the long-standing custom,” Özdilek remarked.

Özdilek also underlined the significance of allowing tourists to explore this historically significant bath in her remarks to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

“The project is expected to have a significant impact on both Hatay and Erzin's tourism industry. We, as the team of the ancient city of Epiphaneia, will begin the work by working on the bath first,” she noted. “This place will serve as a hub and a focal point. Our goal is to present the exceptional and pristine mosaics to the public once more at this location.”