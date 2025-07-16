Harry Potter series to debut in 2027

Harry Potter series to debut in 2027

LONDON
Harry Potter series to debut in 2027

HBO has officially started production on the highly anticipated “Harry PotterTV series adaption, the network announced on July 14, also revealing a first look at the titular character.

The photo released by HBO shows Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, donning the signature Hogwarts uniform paired with round-rim glasses and a lightning bolt scar, not unlike the iconic costume worn by Daniel Radcliffe in the eight-part film series.

The show began production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K., and is expected to debut in 2027.

A new round of actors were announced, including Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. The network announced in late May that McLaughlin was cast as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Several high-profile actors have been announced in other key roles, including Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.

The new series adaption begins production nearly 14 years after the final movie adaption of J.K. Rowling's books, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," was released in theaters. In addition to the blockbuster movies, the franchise has inspired a Broadway play, video games and theme parks since the first installment was released 28 years ago.

The new series will be “a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter books," the network previously wrote, and “will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan: ‘Ceasefire expected within hours’ in Syria

Fidan: ‘Ceasefire expected within hours’ in Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli attacks on Syria 'deepening the ethnic fault lines' across region: Fidan

    Israeli attacks on Syria 'deepening the ethnic fault lines' across region: Fidan

  2. Fidan: ‘Ceasefire expected within hours’ in Syria

    Fidan: ‘Ceasefire expected within hours’ in Syria

  3. Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

    Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

  4. Teams intercept 89 migrants off İzmir coast

    Teams intercept 89 migrants off İzmir coast

  5. Türkiye condemns Israeli attacks on Damascus

    Türkiye condemns Israeli attacks on Damascus
Recommended
Hittite jugs being transformed into modern instruments

Hittite jugs being transformed into modern instruments
A quarter of Perinthos ancient theater unveiled

A quarter of Perinthos' ancient theater unveiled
Unreleased Beyonce music stolen from car in Atlanta

Unreleased Beyonce music stolen from car in Atlanta
New destination for history, nature lovers: Zindan Cave

New destination for history, nature lovers: Zindan Cave
Byzantine-era graves unearthed in Heraclea

Byzantine-era graves unearthed in Heraclea
Project launched to track flamingo chicks

Project launched to track flamingo chicks
WORLD Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

Syria says agreement reached to halt military operations in Sweida

Syria said a new ceasefire reached on Wednesday in the Druze-majority city of Sweida will bring a complete halt to military operations and be overseen by government officials and local representatives.

ECONOMY Card spending appear to decouple from consumption: Study

Card spending appear to decouple from consumption: Study

Card spending in recent years has decoupled from private consumption, largely due to consumers shifting from cash to card payments, according to researchers at the Central Bank.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿