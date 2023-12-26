'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

GAZA STRIP
Harrowing: WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

World Health Organization staff visited Monday a Gaza hospital receiving casualties from deadly strikes on a refugee camp, hearing distressing stories of entire families killed and seeing dying children.

"WHO's team heard harrowing accounts shared by health workers and victims of the suffering caused by the explosions," the U.N. health agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, formerly Twitter.

"One child had lost their whole family in the strike on the camp. A nurse at the hospital suffered the same loss," he said.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says that at least 70 people were killed in Israeli strikes late Sunday on three houses in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp.

AFP was unable to independently verify the toll.

The Israeli military said it was "reviewing the incident" and "committed to international law including taking feasible steps to minimise harm to civilians".

Rows of victims' bodies, shrouded in white bags, lined the ground at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, ahead of a mass funeral.

The Al-Aqsa hospital staff had reported receiving around 100 casualties from the blasts, Tedros said.

"The hospital is taking in far more patients than its bed capacity and staff can handle," he said.

"Many will not survive the wait," he warned, insisting "this latest strike on a Gazan community shows just why we need a #CeasefireNOW".

The war broke out when Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,140 people, mainly civilians, and seized 250 hostages, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel has responded with a relentless military campaign that has killed at least 20,670 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

 'Unacceptable situation' 

Sean Casey, a WHO Emergency Medical Teams coordinator who was on Monday's mission to Al-Aqsa hospital, described doctors providing pain relief to a critically injured nine-year-old boy named Ahmed.

He "was being treated basically with sedation to ease his suffering as he dies", Casey said in a video shot inside Al-Aqsa, seeming to fight back tears.

"He was crossing the street in front of the shelter where his family is staying and the building beside him blew up," he said.

"He was hit by shrapnel, by rubble, his brain matter was exposed.

"There's nothing anybody can do for him. Like so many cases here, there isn't capacity to manage complex neurological cases, complex trauma cases," he said.

WHO has warned that only nine of Gaza's original 36 hospitals remain even partially functional.

"We as an international community should not accept that thousands upon thousands of people, children are being blown up, being killed while they're crossing the street, while they're sleeping in their beds," Casey said.

"This is an unacceptable situation," he said, demanding a ceasefire. "This has to stop."

UN, humanitarian crisis, deaths,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel intensifying Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

    Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

  2. Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

    Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

  3. 'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

    'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

  4. US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

    US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

  5. Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

    Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force
Recommended
Israel intensifying Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens
US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq
Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force
Russia says West trying to destabilise Serbia

Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia
Iran summons Russian envoy over statement on disputed Gulf islands

Iran summons Russian envoy over statement on disputed Gulf islands
Spain will not join US-led Red Sea coalition

Spain will not join US-led Red Sea coalition
WORLD Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

Plane held for days in France on trafficking concerns lands in India

A plane that had been grounded in France for days over concerns its roughly 300 mostly Indian passengers were part of a human trafficking scheme landed in Mumbai early Tuesday.
ECONOMY SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for nearly 71 percent of employment in Türkiye in 2022, according to the numbers from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.