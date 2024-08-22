Harris takes star turn at Democratic convention

CHICAGO

Kamala Harris is set to deliver the most significant speech of her political career on Thursday as she accepts the Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago, marking a pivotal moment after a remarkable shift in the 2024 White House race.

The 59-year-old U.S. Vice President is expected to emphasize positive and hopeful "vibes," following a month that electrified Democrats since President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the election. Harris plans to share her personal story, using her address at the Democratic National Convention to present an optimistic vision that contrasts with the darker tone often associated with her rival Donald Trump.

"When Kamala gets on stage, we're not going to stop. It's going to blow the roof off," said Amanda Taylor, a 47-year-old delegate from Missouri.

Despite growing enthusiasm and Harris's lead in the polls, Democrats remain aware that the election battle is far from over. Prominent figures like Barack and Michelle Obama, alongside Bill Clinton, have cautioned that Harris faces a daunting challenge against the 78-year-old Trump.

Harris's rapid ascension to the top of the ticket means she is an unfamiliar figure to many U.S. voters. As the first woman, Black, and South Asian Vice President, and now a contender to become the first woman president, her role has mainly kept her out of the spotlight over the past four years.

'Fight for Freedom'

Harris aims to address this in her speech by discussing her upbringing by a working mother and the economic challenges faced by families grappling with inflation, according to a campaign official who spoke anonymously. She will contrast her hopeful outlook for America’s future with what her campaign describes as Trump’s pessimistic and conservative vision for a second term.

Throughout the Democratic convention, numerous speakers have targeted what they describe as Republican plans to restrict abortion rights and undermine democratic institutions, focusing on the theme of freedom.

On Wednesday, her energetic running mate Tim Walz formally accepted his nomination by declaring that "Kamala Harris is going to stand up and fight for your freedom to live the life that you want to lead."

However, Harris's campaign has been sparse on detailed policy announcements, particularly regarding the economy—a critical issue in the election.

Political analyst Larry Sabato emphasized the importance of this moment, noting that Harris must seize the opportunity to outline her agenda: "You don't get a second chance to make a first impression."

'Kamala Vibes'

“Voters already have the Kamala vibes. Now they need the Kamala agenda,” said Sabato, a professor at the University of Virginia, warning that lack of economic policy could be a significant vulnerability.

Amidst the "Kamala vibes," Democrats are in full celebration mode. Under Harris’s leadership, the party is almost unrecognizable from its low point following Biden’s poor debate performance against Trump.

On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama uplifted the convention, with Michelle asserting, "hope is making a comeback" under Harris.

Wednesday’s events featured Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, and musicians Stevie Wonder and John Legend as opening acts for Tim Walz. The Democratic celebration stands in stark contrast to the memory of Biden’s farewell address just days ago.

While the transition has been dizzying for Biden and the Democrats, it has also unsettled Trump. Recently, he has endured a tumultuous summer, surviving an assassination attempt and witnessing his anticipated victory jeopardized by the rise of a vibrant, younger challenger.

On Thursday, Trump will be in Arizona at the Mexican border, strategizing to leverage Harris’s perceived weakness on illegal immigration.