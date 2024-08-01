Haniyeh's killing crippled ceasefire efforts, Ankara believes

Serkan Demirtaş – ANKARA

The assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh will deal a great blow on multilateral efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, security sources in Ankara believe, blaming Netanyahu’s government for refuting peace calls by the international community.

“The killing of Hamas leader, Haniyeh, has interrupted the ceasefire that was decided after long negotiations and expected to be implemented at any moment,” Turkish security sources underlined on Aug. 1.

Haniyeh was killed in an assassination in Tehran likely plotted by Israel, although Tel Aviv has not yet officially confirmed its role in the attack.

Hamas and Iran blamed Israel and vowed that the actions would not go unanswered.

The attack came as efforts coordinated by Qatar, Egypt as well as the United States and Türkiye for a ceasefire were about to be decided and announced, sources informed, stressing: “This assassination once again has made clear that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no intentions for ceasefire and giving an end to the conflict.”

According to the sources, Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and its chief, İbrahim Kalın, have played an important role in advancing talks for a ceasefire through intense diplomatic negotiations with the relevant parties.

Upon the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kalın held several talks with these parties, particularly with Hamas leaders and counterparts from the regional powers, the sources recalled.

Erdoğan, himself, closely followed the process and asked his counterparts to impose pressure on Israel to end its military offensive against the civilians stranded in Gaza. More than 38,000 people, mostly women and children, were killed at the hands of Israeli security forces since October 2023.

“Despite efforts, the killing of Haniyeh by Israel will make peace more difficult in Gaza,” sources stressed, adding “However, Türkiye will continue to do its best for giving an end to the ongoing humanity crisis in Gaza and will stand with the people of Palestine.”