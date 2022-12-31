Handwritten Bible and three coins seized in vehicle

Handwritten Bible and three coins seized in vehicle

OSMANİYE
Handwritten Bible and three coins seized in vehicle

Gendarmerie teams have seized a handwritten Bible and three historical coins in the southern province of Osmaniye.

The teams of the Provincial Gendarmerie Command stopped to search a car, which was considered to be suspicious.

During the search of the vehicle, a manuscript Bible and three coins were seized, while the teams learned that the Bible and coins had historical artifact status.

The driver of the vehicle was detained after it was determined that the works were historical artifacts.

Legal action was taken against the driver for the crime of “Opposition to the Law on the Protection of Cultural and Natural Assets.”

The suspect was released under the condition of judicial control.

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE ‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth

‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth

    ‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth

  2. Punk queen turned fashion dame dies

    Punk queen turned fashion dame dies

  3. All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’

    All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’

  4. First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

    First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

  5. Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted

    Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted
Recommended
Interior Ministry sends ‘New Year’s circular’ to all 81 provinces

Interior Ministry sends ‘New Year’s circular’ to all 81 provinces
All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’

All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’
Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted

Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted
Old barracks to open as ‘Istanbul’s largest library’

Old barracks to open as ‘Istanbul’s largest library’
Some 40 ISIL members detained in Ankara, Bursa

Some 40 ISIL members detained in Ankara, Bursa
Presidents of Türkiye, Montenegro meet in Istanbul

Presidents of Türkiye, Montenegro meet in Istanbul
WORLD China insists official Covid data is transparent

China insists official Covid data is transparent

China has insisted the data it publishes on Covid-19 deaths has always been transparent, state media reported, despite the official figures being tiny compared with other countries and its hospitals overwhelmed with infections.
ECONOMY First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

Within the scope of the first-phase studies of the Digital Turkish Lira Project, the first payment transactions on the Digital Turkish Lira Network have been successfully executed, the Central Bank said.
SPORTS Brazil in mourning for King of Football Pele

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

Brazil starts three days of national mourning on Dec. 30 for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at age 82.