Handwritten Bible and three coins seized in vehicle

OSMANİYE

Gendarmerie teams have seized a handwritten Bible and three historical coins in the southern province of Osmaniye.

The teams of the Provincial Gendarmerie Command stopped to search a car, which was considered to be suspicious.



During the search of the vehicle, a manuscript Bible and three coins were seized, while the teams learned that the Bible and coins had historical artifact status.

The driver of the vehicle was detained after it was determined that the works were historical artifacts.

Legal action was taken against the driver for the crime of “Opposition to the Law on the Protection of Cultural and Natural Assets.”

The suspect was released under the condition of judicial control.