Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli

Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli

ANKARA
Handshake with DEM Party shows national unity: Bahçeli

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has described his recent handshake with the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) as a symbol of "national unity and brotherhood."

"Those who see my good-faith attitude... as an effort to broaden the front for the upcoming presidential clash and the new constitution [proposal] are pathetic wretches looking for willow shade in a minefield," Bahçeli told MHP members on Oct. 8.

A parliamentary session on Oct. 1 concluded with Bahçeli shaking hands with pro-Kurdish DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan and several other MPs.

“The hand I extend is a message of our national unity and brotherhood... The hand I extend is the wish and offer of 'Come and become a party of Türkiye, come and take a front against terrorism,'" Bahçeli said.

"While borders are being redrawn around us and the global system is being shaken to its roots, our parliament will guide both our country and our geography with dignity, common sense, and consensus."

During the session on Oct. 1, Bahçeli also engaged in a brief conversation with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel, despite a heated exchange earlier in the day.

"Especially at a time like this, It is essential that our parliament, with its ruling party and opposition, works in an atmosphere that will inspire confidence in our nation and fear in our enemies," he said.

"The harmony, consensus, discussion and consultation within the framework of mutual respect in the parliament will be reflected on the streets and will open the door to the peace and security of the country. I believe that you will not allow attempts to turn political rivalry into political enmity in the tense atmosphere in our region."

Meanwhile, CHP lawmakers were split over how to greet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of his address at the parliament on Oct. 1.

Most of the party's deputies stood as Erdoğan entered the general assembly hall, though a group remained seated.

CHP sources told daily Hürriyet that 16 out of the party's 127 lawmakers opted to stay backstage during the session, avoiding any involvement in the gesture.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament holds closed session on Israels war

Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

    Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

  2. DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

    DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

  3. Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

    Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

  4. CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

    CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

  5. Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli

    Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli
Recommended
CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides
AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

AKP prepares to submit new series of bills
Erdoğan holds talks with MHP leader in Ankara

Erdoğan holds talks with MHP leader in Ankara
CHP divided over standing for Erdoğan in parliament

CHP divided over standing for Erdoğan in parliament
Bahçeli slams CHP over Sinan Ateş case stance

Bahçeli slams CHP over Sinan Ateş case stance
CHP holds urgent meeting over court case against Istanbul mayor

CHP holds urgent meeting over court case against Istanbul mayor
WORLD Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany has authorized large-scale arms exports to Türkiye for the first time in years, Der Spiegel reported on Oct. 6.
ECONOMY Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

The Treasury’s cash budget posted a deficit of 201 billion Turkish Liras ($5.9 billion) in September, widening from a deficit of 195 billion liras in the previous month, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry shows.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿