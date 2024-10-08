Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has described his recent handshake with the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) as a symbol of "national unity and brotherhood."

"Those who see my good-faith attitude... as an effort to broaden the front for the upcoming presidential clash and the new constitution [proposal] are pathetic wretches looking for willow shade in a minefield," Bahçeli told MHP members on Oct. 8.

A parliamentary session on Oct. 1 concluded with Bahçeli shaking hands with pro-Kurdish DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan and several other MPs.

“The hand I extend is a message of our national unity and brotherhood... The hand I extend is the wish and offer of 'Come and become a party of Türkiye, come and take a front against terrorism,'" Bahçeli said.

"While borders are being redrawn around us and the global system is being shaken to its roots, our parliament will guide both our country and our geography with dignity, common sense, and consensus."

During the session on Oct. 1, Bahçeli also engaged in a brief conversation with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel, despite a heated exchange earlier in the day.

"Especially at a time like this, It is essential that our parliament, with its ruling party and opposition, works in an atmosphere that will inspire confidence in our nation and fear in our enemies," he said.

"The harmony, consensus, discussion and consultation within the framework of mutual respect in the parliament will be reflected on the streets and will open the door to the peace and security of the country. I believe that you will not allow attempts to turn political rivalry into political enmity in the tense atmosphere in our region."

Meanwhile, CHP lawmakers were split over how to greet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of his address at the parliament on Oct. 1.

Most of the party's deputies stood as Erdoğan entered the general assembly hall, though a group remained seated.

CHP sources told daily Hürriyet that 16 out of the party's 127 lawmakers opted to stay backstage during the session, avoiding any involvement in the gesture.