Hamas says Trump's 'DEAD' threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire

Hamas said on Thursday that Donald Trump's threats would encourage Israel to disregard the fragile ceasefire, after the U.S. president said that unless hostages are freed, the people of Gaza would be "DEAD.”

Trump's warning came hours after his administration revealed it held unprecedented direct talks with Hamas, which it proscribes as a "terrorist" group, focused on American hostages in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed Israel was consulted and said in a statement that it "expressed its opinion" on the direct talks.

Trump said later he was "sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job" as his administration expedites billions of dollars in weapons.

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," he wrote on his Truth Social platform after meeting freed hostages.

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance."

Trump also warned of repercussions for Gaza as a whole.

"To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!"

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim said Trump's words pushed Israel to disregard the terms of a ceasefire in place since Jan. 19.

"These threats complicate matters regarding the ceasefire agreement and encourage the occupation to avoid implementing its terms," Qasim said in a statement, urging the United States to pressure Israel to enter the ceasefire's second phase.

 Rubio: Trump has lost his patience

In an interview with Fox New, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed support for Trump’s ultimatum to Hamas, saying the president is done waiting for the group to release hostages in Gaza.

“He’s lost his patience with it,” Rubio said.

“He’s tired of watching videos of emaciated hostages being released, bodies turned over—sometimes the wrong ones—and these games being played.”

“He doesn’t say these things and not mean it, as folks are finding out around the world. If he says he’s going to do something, he’ll do it,” the U.S. top diplomat stated.

Trump's hawkish language came after the United States confirmed unprecedented direct talks with Hamas, with the U.S. envoy on hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, discussing American hostages.

"Look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what's in the best interest of the American people is something that the president" believes is right, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

US launches probe into University of California

In the meantime, the U.S. Justice Department announced it opened a civil rights investigation into the University of California (UC) to determine if it permitted an antisemitic “hostile work environment” on its campuses.

“This Department of Justice will always defend Jewish Americans, protect civil rights, and leverage our resources to eradicate institutional Anti-Semitism in our nation’s universities,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

The investigation follows widespread pro-Palestine protests on U.S. campuses in response to Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip.

Trump declared on March 4 that federal funding would be revoked from institutions allowing “illegal protests.”

