Hamas says ‘showing flexibility’ in Gaza ceasefire talks

GAZA CITY

Hamas stated on Monday that it is showing "flexibility" in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations, awaiting the outcome of mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar and the United States in discussions with Israel.

“We dealt flexibly with the efforts made by mediators and [U.S. President Donald] Trump’s envoy, and we await the results of the upcoming negotiations and oblige [Israel] to agree and go to the second phase,” the group said in a statement.

Hamas indicated that current talks are centered on ending the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the reconstruction of the territory.

U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler has been directly engaging with Hamas in separate talks.

Speaking to CNN, Boehler suggested that a deal for the release of all hostages could be finalized within weeks.

“Something could come together within weeks. There is enough there to make a deal between what Hamas wants and what they’ve accepted, and what Israel wants and it’s accepted.”

Boehler also defended his direct negotiations with Hamas amid private but intense criticism from Tel Aviv, saying, “We are the United States. We are not an agent of Israel,” he stated.

“It was a very helpful meeting,” he said.

Israel is set to send a delegation to Qatar on March 10 for the next round of discussions.

On March 9, Israel announced it would cut off electricity to Gaza, following an earlier decision to halt aid deliveries to the region.

The move mirrors the initial phase of the war when Israel imposed a "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting off power supply, which was only restored in mid-2024.

IDF investigation

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched probes into at least six incidents in which its troops allegedly used Palestinians as human shields during operations in Gaza, according to a report by Haaretz.

Throughout the war, multiple reports emerged of soldiers compelling detained Palestinians to enter and search buildings and tunnels ahead of troops, putting their lives at risk.

The IDF confirmed the Haaretz report, stating: “The IDF operates in accordance with international law and military values. Soldiers are explicitly prohibited from using human shields or forcing civilians to participate in military operations.”

The military added that the Military Police Investigatory Unit has opened cases in several instances where troops were suspected of using Palestinians for military purposes. These investigations are ongoing, and no further details have been disclosed.