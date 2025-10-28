Hamas returns hostage body as Gaza ceasefire faces strain

GAZA CITY

Members of the Red Cross stand amid the rubble of destroyed buildings as heavy machinery operates in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City on Oct. 27, 2025.

Hamas transferred the remains of another deceased Israeli hostage to the Red Cross on Monday, amid growing pressure to fulfill its commitments under the fragile Gaza ceasefire, shortly after an Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinians in the south.

The Israeli military confirmed that the coffin, containing what Hamas described as the 16th of 28 bodies of hostages from the October 7 attacks, was handed over and is being transported to Israel for forensic identification and a military ceremony before release to the family.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated: "All of the hostages' families have been updated accordingly, and our hearts are with them in this difficult hour. The effort to return our hostages is ongoing and will not cease until the last hostage is returned."

A Hamas source confirmed the handover, telling AFP: "The body of an Israeli captive that was recovered today in the Gaza Strip has been handed over to the Red Cross."

The transfer follows criticism from Israeli officials and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which noted that two weeks have passed since the deadline for returning all 48 hostages—living and deceased—under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that began on Oct. 10.

"Hamas knows exactly where every one of the deceased hostages is held. Yet 13 remain in Hamas captivity," the forum said, urging no progression to the next truce phase until all are returned.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem rejected claims of knowing all locations, citing Israel's bombardment as having altered the landscape, but affirmed commitment to the agreement to avoid pretexts for renewed attacks.

"We are determined to hand over the bodies of the Israeli captives as soon as possible," he added.

Hamas maintains it is searching for the remaining bodies—11 Israelis and two foreign workers—amid war damage, with Egyptian crews and heavy equipment aiding the effort in Israeli-approved operations.

Israeli spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian confirmed joint teams, including Red Cross staff, Egyptian rescuers and a Hamas member, are active beyond the Yellow Line in Israeli-controlled areas.

On Monday, Israel lifted the emergency status near the Gaza border for the first time since 2023, as announced by Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The U.S. has established a coordination center in southern Israel for ceasefire monitoring, aid and reconstruction, though agencies call for better humanitarian access.

Israel has pulled troops from Gaza's main cities but retains control over half the territory and has blocked aid via the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

Israel opposes Turkish role in security force

As the U.S. pushes for an international security force from Arab and Muslim nations to enforce the truce, Israel reiterated its opposition to Türkiye's involvement.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, speaking in Budapest, cited Türkiye's hostile stance under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, including diplomatic and economic measures against Israel.

"It is not reasonable for us to let their armed forces enter the Gaza Strip, and we will not agree to that," he said.

Erdoğan has strongly denounced Israel’s Gaza genocide, where over 68,500 people have been killed since October 2023, and called for Muslim unity against Israel.

The president said in September that Türkiye’s concerns stretched beyond its borders, stressing solidarity with conflict-stricken Muslim nations.

“Half of our heart is here; the other half is in Gaza, Palestine, Yemen and Sudan, where the Muslim world’s wounds are bleeding,” he said.

On May 2, 2024, Türkiye completely halted all export, import, and transit trade operations with Israel across all product categories, ending all commercial activity, including customs and free-zone transactions, between the two countries.