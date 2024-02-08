Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

GAZA STRIP
Hamas open to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas still wants to discuss a ceasefire in its war with Israel, a Palestinian official close to the militant group told AFP Thursday, despite a rejection of its initial offer.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday dismissed the organisation's ceasefire proposal, calling it "bizarre" and vowing to press on with military action until "total victory".

The Palestinian official said a Hamas delegation would meet Egyptian officials in Cairo from Thursday, who would then work with Qatari representatives to find more common ground.

"We expect the negotiations to be very complex and difficult but Hamas is open to discussions and the movement is keen to reach a ceasefire," added the official, who is familiar with the negotiations.

"The two parties will hold several rounds of negotiations indirectly," he said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on this sensitive issue.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials on his latest visit to the region to try to broker a deal.

He called on Wednesday for Israel to tone down its rhetoric as the war, sparked by Hamas fighters' deadly attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, entered its fifth month.

In Hamas-run Gaza, at least 27,840 people have been killed, the health ministry said Thursday.

The Palestinian official based in Gaza said the talks in the Egyptian capital would concentrate on the first phase of a proposed ceasefire, which would last "about six weeks".

During that time, talks would take place about an exchange of hostages for women and children held in Israeli prisons.

"Hamas' response, which reached Egypt and Qatar and was seen by the United States and other parties, included an offer to release detained Israeli children, women, the elderly, and the sick," the official added.

"In return, Israel would release a number of Palestinian prisoners, which will be discussed starting today (Thursday)."

The first phase would include allowing 400 to 500 aid trucks carrying food, medicine and fuel to enter Gaza daily, with widespread concerns about a humanitarian crisis in the territory.

Talks during the first pause in fighting would look for a deal on the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza and a return of the displaced, the official said.

"Hamas will insist that Türkiye and Russia stand alongside Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and France to ensure the implementation of the agreement in all its stages, including a permanent ceasefire and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip," the official added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN Cyprus envoy in Ankara for talks with Turkish top diplomat

UN Cyprus envoy in Ankara for talks with Turkish top diplomat
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN Cyprus envoy in Ankara for talks with Turkish top diplomat

    UN Cyprus envoy in Ankara for talks with Turkish top diplomat

  2. New family fund to prioritize women, youth in quake region: Erdoğan

    New family fund to prioritize women, youth in quake region: Erdoğan

  3. Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

    Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

  4. Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection

    Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection

  5. Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge

    Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge
Recommended
Germanys Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid
Blinken pushes for hostage deal with Israel cabinet centrists

Blinken pushes for hostage deal with Israel cabinet centrists
Russian forces ‘storming Ukraines Avdiivka en masse’

Russian forces ‘storming Ukraine's Avdiivka en masse’
Putin’s visit to Türkiye postponed, sources say

Putin’s visit to Türkiye postponed, sources say
Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland

Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland
North Korea abolishes economic cooperation with South

North Korea abolishes economic cooperation with South
WORLD Hamas open to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas 'open' to more ceasefire talks: Palestinian official

Hamas still wants to discuss a ceasefire in its war with Israel, a Palestinian official close to the militant group told AFP Thursday, despite a rejection of its initial offer.
ECONOMY TikTok sues EU over content law levy

TikTok sues EU over content law levy

TikTok said on Thursday it is challenging an EU fee to enforce a content moderation law, a day after Facebook owner Meta announced a similar move.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿