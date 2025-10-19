Hamas gives bodies of 2 Israelis to Red Cross under ceasefire deal

JERUSALEM

The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, handed over the bodies of two Israeli hostages to Red Cross teams in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, and they are being transferred to the Israeli army.

“According to information provided by the Red Cross, two coffins of deceased hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to IDF (Israeli army) and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement.

Israel’s Channel 12 said later that the army received the bodies of two hostages from the Red Cross.

Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 13 more captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement.

The deal was reached between Israel and Hamas last week, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed more than 68,100 victims and injured 170,200, the Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday.