Haluk Bilginer to co-star with Angelina Jolie in film ‘Maria’

ISTANBUL

Famous Turkish actor and Emmy Award winner Haluk Bilginer has joined the cast of director Pablo Larrain’s new film “Maria,” sharing the leading role with Angelina Jolie.

Set to begin filming in Budapest in October, “Maria” is a cinematic adaptation of the life of the renowned Greek-American soprano artist Maria Callas.

In the movie, Angelina Jolie will portray Callas, as Haluk Bilginer will take on the role of Greek tycoon Aristotle Socrates Onassis, the lover of Callas.

“Maria” will focus on the last days of Maria Callas in the 1970s Paris. She had a long-standing relationship with Onassis, who left her for Jacqueline Kennedy. Following this betrayal, Callas moved first to Italy and then to France, but she never fully recovered from the heartbreak. Callas tragically passed away from a heart attack in 1977 at the age of 52. The film also intends to highlight the abusive and violent behavior of Onassis towards Callas throughout their relationship.

This role is another significant milestone in Bilginer’s illustrious career. Bilginer recently completed filming for the TV series “The Turkish Detective,” based on the novel by Barbara Nadel, which will air on Paramount+. He will also appear in the miniseries “The Veil,” starring Elizabeth Moss. The Turkish episodes of the series were filmed in Istanbul and the Central Anatolian province of Niğde.