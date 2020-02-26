Halkbank to appear in US court in sanctions case

  • February 26 2020 09:52:21

WASHINGTON - Anadolu Agency
Turkish state lender Halkbank will be arraigned in a U.S. court next week to face a federal indictment for alleged evading Iran sanctions.

The bank was represented by the law firm of King & Spalding at a hearing on Feb. 25 and attorneys said it agreed to appear at the proceedings.

Halkbank was charged in October with attempts to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

A court in early December denied Halkbank's request to make a "special and limited appearance" to have the case dropped without having to formally participate in the proceedings.

District Court Judge Richard Berman asked King and Spalding to have a written authorization from the bank to proceed.

Halkbank's arraignment is scheduled March 3.

In July, Hakan Atilla, 48, the former deputy director-general at the Turkish state lender, was released from a federal prison. He was sentenced in May 2018 in New York for violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

