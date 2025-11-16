Halal Expo to offer trade opportunities in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Halal Expo 2025's special area — named Natura, Organik, Vegan (NOV) — will create a strategic trade network that contributes to the economy by offering new trade opportunities.

The 11th World Halal Summit and Halal Expo 2025 will be held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency and with the partnership of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and several institutions, including the Turkish Trade Ministry and the Halal Accreditation Agency.

The four-day event, starting Nov. 26, will be hosted at the Istanbul Expo Center.

It will host the NOV special area, which highlights the rising global trend in natural, organic and vegan products.

The area not only serves as a platform to strengthen sustainable living cultures, but also creates a strategic trade network that significantly contributes to the economy by connecting exhibitors and visitors to global organic and vegan markets, according to a statement from the World Halal Summit Council.

The NOV area will introduce visitors to a wide range of products, from food and beverages to cosmetics, clean care products and agriculture and the environment.

It will increase the visibility of local producers and connect them with global buyers, providing a powerful platform to grow Türkiye's trade volume.

National and international buyers and distributors importing and selling organic and vegan products will also be present.

NOV will also host business-to-business meetings, country business forums and health conferences throughout the event.

 

