Hagia Sophia icons to be preserved: Presidential spokesperson

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A senior Turkish official on July 11 answered questions surrounding Turkey's reconversion of the Hagia Sophia, an Istanbul landmark, into a mosque, stressing that the religious iconography in the sixth-century complex would be preserved.

Questioning why the former museum was "turned into a museum in the first place," presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın underlined that its religious icons would remain "untouched" for the viewing of people of all faiths.

In an interview with TRT World and BBC, Kalın underlined that the move to turn the Hagia Sophia, which had served as a mosque for nearly half a century, back into a Muslim place of worship had the support of all parties in Turkey.

"There is overwhelming support and consensus on this issue if you look at the political parties, the opposition parties, the republican party, they all supported this issue," he said.

Dismissing claims as untrue that world historical heritage would be "shadowed or destroyed" by the decision, Kalın said: "In regards to the arguments of secularism, religious tolerance and coexistence, there are more than four hundred churches and synagogues open in Turkey today."

On Twitter, Kalın stressed that all visitors would have access to the religious and cultural heritage of the Hagia Sophia, including its icons and mosaics.

"Any claim to the contrary is simply false," he said.

On July 10, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 cabinet decree, which had turned Istanbul's Hagia Sophia into a museum.

This verdict by the court paved the way for its use again as a mosque after 85 years.

The court ruled that the architectural gem was owned by a foundation established by Sultan Mehmet II, the conqueror of Istanbul, and presented to the community as a mosque -- a status that cannot be legally changed.

The Hagia Sophia was used as a church for centuries under the rule of the Byzantine Empire. It was turned into a mosque following the conquest of Istanbul in 1453. In 1935, the Hagia Sophia was converted into a museum.

President Erdogan said the historical complex would be ready for worship by July 24 for Friday prayer.

'Past prejudices form Europe's opinion on Turkey'

In the meantime, Kalın also told former Swedish prime minister that Europe’s opinion on Turkey is “based on past prejudices and misplaced concerns."

“Much of the current European opinion on Turkey is based on past prejudices and misplaced concerns,” Kalın replied to a tweet of former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt after the latter commented on the Turkish court verdict allowing Hagia Sophia to be used as a mosque.

“It will serve us all to maintain a relationship of equality, mutual respect, and common interest,” Kalın added.

“There is little doubt that the move will further shift opinion in the European Union as concerns relations with Turkey. I guess the reason for the move is to send a signal on the direction of the country. And I suspect that it will be noted,” Bildt said in a tweet to Kalin.