Hagia Sophia, Ephesus Experience museums await visitors

ANKARA
The Culture and Tourism Ministry announced that the Hagia Sophia History and Experience Museum and the Ephesus Experience Museum, which are among the pioneers of experiential museology in the world and in Türkiye, will host visitors with a special 50 percent discount during the Museums Week through May 26.

According to the statement made by the ministry, 204 historical artifacts, most of which are on display for the first time, are presented on the renewed exhibition floor of the Hagia Sophia Museum of History and Experience.

As a unique experience with the help of advanced visual and audio technologies, the museum offers its visitors the entire history of the Hagia Sophia Mosque, one of the masterpieces of the world's architectural history, from the past to the present.

It crowns this experience with a collection of icons and church items, many of which are exhibited for the first time, as well as Islamic artifacts and stone artifacts. Especially the bronze medallion, designed by the Fossatis and covers the faces of the Seraphim angels in Hagia Sophia, is among the must-see works.

The Hagia Sophia History and Experience Museum presents Hagia Sophia, the symbol of Istanbul, with an unforgettable experience with the latest technologies and interactive screens that appeal to all senses.

Located in the historical Defter-i Hakani building in Istanbul’s Sultanahmet Square, the museum reveals the 1,700-year-old history of Hagia Sophia with its magnificent dome, marble columns and mosaics and with unique storytelling and works, many of which are exhibited for the first time.

Among the 204 artifacts, very important works such as the Holy Quran, which was dedicated to Hagia Sophia by Sultan Mehmet the Conqueror, and his endowment certificate are presented to visitors in the museum, too.

The museum is open to visitors every day between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The entrance fee will be 50 percent discounted for Turkish citizens through May 26, the Museums Week.

 Life in ancient Ephesus

 

The Ephesus Experience Museum, located in the ancient city of Ephesus right across from the famous Ancient Theater in İzmir's Selçuk district, also gives a 50 percent discount during Museums Week.

One of the first examples of experience museology in Türkiye and developed by DEM Museology, the Ephesus Experience Museum was also included in the Night Museology project, which gives opportunity to local and foreign tourists to visit the museum at night.

The Ephesus Experience Museum is open seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 11.30 p.m., giving visitors a chance to experience life in the ancient Ephesus.

The museum offers its visitors a rich, inclusive and immersive audio and visual experience with new-generation technologies from the world and Türkiye, while closely introducing the fascinating structures and daily life of ancient Ephesus, one of the most important trade centers in history.

