Haftar forces to withdraw from fronts south of Tripoli

  • May 20 2020 09:47:00

Haftar forces to withdraw from fronts south of Tripoli

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Haftar forces to withdraw from fronts south of Tripoli

The spokesman for Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces announced early on May 20 that as of midnight they would be withdrawing 2-3 kilometers (around 1.8 miles) from fronts south of Tripoli. 

Ahmed Al-Mismari said on social media they will be pulling back so people in the capital can celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Local news outlets announced that during Mismari's statement, Haftar-affiliated militia launched a missile attack on Mitiga airport, located around 8 kilometers (5 miles) east of Tripoli's city center.

There was no information on loss of lives or damage.

Meanwhile, the Libyan army on May 20 destroyed a Russian-made air defense system used by forces loyal to Haftar in the city of Terhune. 

Abdul-Malik Al-Madani, spokesman for the government-led Volcano of Rage Operation, told Anadolu Agency that the Pantsir missile system, which was supplied to Haftar’s militias by the United Arab Emirates, has been demolished.

Images of an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Libyan army targeting a hangar were also shared on social media and in the local press.

The Libyan army had announced that after capturing the strategic Al-Watiya airbase in the western part of the country from Haftar’s militias, they had captured an air defense system of the same type as the UAE had provided to the militia.

Haftar, the leader of illegal armed forces in eastern Libya, has intensified attacks on civilians since the beginning of May as the Libyan army recently gained an advantage and inflicted severe losses on his militants.

The government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. It launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led political deal.

GNA,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey extends 15-day travel ban in 15 major cities

    Turkey extends 15-day travel ban in 15 major cities

  2. Turkey inaugurates Ilısu Dam

    Turkey inaugurates Ilısu Dam

  3. Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

    Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

  4. Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

    Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

  5. More Turkish cities make face masks mandatory

    More Turkish cities make face masks mandatory
Recommended
New normal anything but as countries continue to reopen

'New normal' anything but as countries continue to reopen
Palestine no longer bound by Israeli, US accords: Abbas

Palestine no longer bound by Israeli, US accords: Abbas
India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic
Trump gives 30 days to WHO to make major reforms

Trump gives 30 days to WHO to make 'major' reforms
Global coronavirus cases exceed 4.8 million

Global coronavirus cases exceed 4.8 million
Libyan army retakes key airbase from warlords forces

Libyan army retakes key airbase from warlord's forces
WORLD New normal anything but as countries continue to reopen

'New normal' anything but as countries continue to reopen

Hundreds of thousands of high school seniors in South Korea had their temperature checked and rubbed their hands with sanitizer as they returned to school on May 20, many for the first time since late last year after their new term was repeatedly pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $118.7 billion as of the end of March, official data showed on May 20. 
SPORTS Turkish TV producer interested in Dutch club takeover

Turkish TV producer interested in Dutch club takeover

Dutch top-tier football team Fortuna Sittard on May 19 confirmed that Turkish media businessman Acul Ilıcalı has conveyed an interest “in becoming involved” with the club.