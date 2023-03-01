Guy Ritchie shoots new film in Antalya

ANTALYA

British director Guy Ritchie started the shooting of his new film, starring Henry Cavill, who played Superman, and Eiza Gonzalez, in southern province of Antalya.

Ritchie, who also shot his movie “Operation Fortune” in Antalya, is shooting his yet untitled movie for 10 days at Antalya Expo. In addition to the botanical park in the EXPO area, which has been transformed into a film plateau, filming will take place in Demre, Muratpaşa, İbradı, Konyaaltı, Kemer, Akseki, Serik, Finike, Alanya, Döşemealtı and Manavgat districts until April.

British actor Cavill and Mexican actress and singer Gonzalez share the lead roles in the war, drama and historical film.

Gonzalez, has played in many movies including “Baby Driver” and “Fast and the Furious: Hobbs and Shaw” while Cavill played in many productions, including “Superman.” They will be in the city during the shooting, staying at the Regnum Carya Hotel in Belek.

In the movie, set in World War II, the British army is defeated by the Germans. Winston Churchill’s goal is to sneak a group of soldiers behind enemy lines. The soldiers accept this life-threatening plan knowing the possibility of being killed. With the establishment of a strong union, important victories against the Nazis are achieved.