Guy Ritchie shoots new film in Antalya

Guy Ritchie shoots new film in Antalya

ANTALYA
Guy Ritchie shoots new film in Antalya

British director Guy Ritchie started the shooting of his new film, starring Henry Cavill, who played Superman, and Eiza Gonzalez, in southern province of Antalya.

Ritchie, who also shot his movie “Operation Fortune” in Antalya, is shooting his yet untitled movie for 10 days at Antalya Expo. In addition to the botanical park in the EXPO area, which has been transformed into a film plateau, filming will take place in Demre, Muratpaşa, İbradı, Konyaaltı, Kemer, Akseki, Serik, Finike, Alanya, Döşemealtı and Manavgat districts until April.

British actor Cavill and Mexican actress and singer Gonzalez share the lead roles in the war, drama and historical film.

Gonzalez, has played in many movies including “Baby Driver” and “Fast and the Furious: Hobbs and Shaw” while Cavill played in many productions, including “Superman.” They will be in the city during the shooting, staying at the Regnum Carya Hotel in Belek.

In the movie, set in World War II, the British army is defeated by the Germans. Winston Churchill’s goal is to sneak a group of soldiers behind enemy lines. The soldiers accept this life-threatening plan knowing the possibility of being killed. With the establishment of a strong union, important victories against the Nazis are achieved.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster

Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster
LATEST NEWS

  1. Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster

    Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster

  2. FBI director says Covid 'most likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident

    FBI director says Covid 'most likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident

  3. Nigeria's Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote

    Nigeria's Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote

  4. Head-on train crash in Greece kills 36, injures at least 85

    Head-on train crash in Greece kills 36, injures at least 85

  5. Finland moves closer to joining NATO without Sweden

    Finland moves closer to joining NATO without Sweden
Recommended
Iran’s rare cheetah cub dies of kidney failure

Iran’s rare cheetah cub dies of kidney failure
‘Best chef in the world’ Guy Savoy stripped of Michelin star

‘Best chef in the world’ Guy Savoy stripped of Michelin star
Michael B. Jordan delivers a brawler in ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan delivers a brawler in ‘Creed III’
Paris Fashion Week colored by scandal and grief

Paris Fashion Week colored by scandal and grief
La Boheme on AKM stage

La Boheme on AKM stage
Kiev chef uses food to reclaim culture

Kiev chef uses food to reclaim culture
WORLD FBI director says Covid most likely caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI director says Covid 'most likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday his agency believes the Covid-19 pandemic was "most likely" caused by an incident in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

ECONOMY White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

The White House on Feb. 27 gave federal agencies 30 days to purge Chinese-owned video-snippet sharing app TikTok from all government-issued devices, setting a deadline to comply with a ban ordered by the U.S. Congress.

SPORTS Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Beşiktaş fans threw thousands of toys onto the field from the stands during Beşiktaş’s Spor Toto Super League match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.