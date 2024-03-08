Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

ABUJA
Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

Gunmen have kidnapped more than 280 pupils during a raid on a school in northwest Nigeria, a teacher and a resident said, in one of the country's largest mass abductions.

Mass kidnappings for ransom are common in Africa's most populous country, where criminal gangs have targeted schools and colleges, especially in the northwest, though such attacks have abated recently.

Local government officials in Kaduna State confirmed the kidnapping attack on Kuriga school on Thursday, but gave no numbers as they said they were still working out how many children had been abducted.

Sani Abdullahi, one of the teachers at the GSS Kuriga school in the Chikun district, said Thursday night that staff managed to escape with many students when the gunmen were firing in the air.

"We then began working to determine the actual figure of those kidnapped," he told local officials visiting the school.

"In GSS Kuriga, 187 children are missing while in the primary school, 125 children were missing but 25 returned."

Local resident Muhammad Adam told AFP: "More than 280 have been kidnapped. We initially thought the number was 200, but after a careful count it was discovered the children kidnapped are a little more than 280."

Local officials and police did not give any figures for the number of kidnapped.

"As of this moment we have not been able to know the number of children or students that have been kidnapped," Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani told reporters at the site on Thursday.

"No child will be left behind."

In recent years, criminal gangs known locally as bandits have repeatedly raided schools mostly in rural areas in northwestern states of Nigeria.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made reducing insecurity one of his priorities, but Nigeria's armed forces are battling on several fronts, including a long-running jihadist insurgency in the northeast of the country.

More than 100 people were missing after militants carried out a mass kidnapping last week targeting women and children in a camp for those displaced by the conflict in the northeast.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

    Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

  2. 'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

    'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

  3. Biden attacks Trump in fiery State of Union speech

    Biden attacks Trump in fiery State of Union speech

  4. Haiti's main port closes as US presses for 'urgent' transition

    Haiti's main port closes as US presses for 'urgent' transition

  5. Biden warns Israel not to use Gaza aid as 'bargaining chip'

    Biden warns Israel not to use Gaza aid as 'bargaining chip'
Recommended
Biden attacks Trump in fiery State of Union speech

Biden attacks Trump in fiery State of Union speech
Haitis main port closes as US presses for urgent transition

Haiti's main port closes as US presses for 'urgent' transition
Biden warns Israel not to use Gaza aid as bargaining chip

Biden warns Israel not to use Gaza aid as 'bargaining chip'
Zelensky to visit Türkiye on Friday

Zelensky to visit Türkiye on Friday
Sweden finally joins NATO, ending non-alignment, in Ukraine war shadow

Sweden finally joins NATO, ending non-alignment, in Ukraine war shadow
International Women’s Day: Investing in women’s empowerment and gender equality

International Women’s Day: Investing in women’s empowerment and gender equality
WORLD Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

Gunmen kidnap more than 280 from Nigerian school: teacher

Gunmen have kidnapped more than 280 pupils during a raid on a school in northwest Nigeria, a teacher and a resident said, in one of the country's largest mass abductions.
ECONOMY Türkiye strikes oil, gas cooperation deal with Somalia

Türkiye strikes oil, gas cooperation deal with Somalia

Türkiye and Somalia have reached an oil and gas cooperation agreement for the Horn of Africa, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has stated, in the latest step in strengthening ties between the two countries.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿