Gümüşlük Music Festival to blend music, cultural dialogue

MUĞLA

The Gümüşlük Music Festival, one of Türkiye’s summer festivals, returns for its 22nd edition on July 16 with an ambitious program blending music, environmental awareness and cultural dialogue.

What began as a modest piano festival in one of Bodrum’s most scenic bays has evolved into an internationally recognized event.

Founded 21 years ago by pianists Gülsin Onay and Eren Levendoğlu, the festival now showcases virtuoso musicians from around the world across genres including classical, jazz, ethnic and experimental music.

For over two decades, the festival has also hosted young talents through the Gümüşlük Festival Academy, offering masterclasses in piano and violin alongside performance opportunities under the “Kumda” (On the Sand) concert series.

This year’s opening event, “Final Nail, First Note,” symbolically marks the transition from the region’s construction season to the tourism season. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the festival grounds will host a community market spotlighting local producers and artisans who use natural and sustainable materials. The day will culminate in a performance by the ensemble Fungistanbul, known for crafting instruments from recycled materials. This open-air concert will be followed by a free DJ set from France’s DJ SABB, supported by the Ambassade de France en Turquie and Institut Français Turquie as part of the “Borderless Stages Project,” a sustainability-focused initiative that introduced a portable stage built from reclaimed materials.

The festival will unfold over two months, concluding on Sept. 9 with a solo performance by Onay at the ancient stone quarry — a concert venue more than 2,500 years old.

International guests this year include MAV Cellists and pianist Istvan Szekely from Hungary, Katya Apekisheva from the United Kingdom, Jean-Phillipe Collard from France, Congyu Wang from Singapore and Rebekkah Hartmann from Germany, who will perform with Turkish pianist Atakan Sarı. All “Taşta” (On the Rock) concerts will take place at the historic quarry.

The “Suda” (On the Water) concerts will be held at the festival’s central stage near Gümüşlük beach and feature the return of Spain’s Escarteen Sisters as well as Dutch act Ruda Krua. Other anticipated performances include Turkish ensembles Adem Gülşen Trio, İpek Göztepe Quartet, ÜÇ and Deli Bakkal. DJ performances will also be held at the same seaside stage, which, in line with the festival’s environmental message, was constructed from upcycled materials as part of the “Borderless Stages” initiative.

Visual Arts and Social Awareness

Expanding its reach beyond music, the festival will host a series of art exhibitions under the title “After-Life / Öteki Dünya” at the Armonia Bodrum Chapel. The lineup includes works by artists Tez, Mehmet Tekin and Eşref Yıldırım.

With its strong commitment to social responsibility, the festival continues to raise awareness around climate change and environmental degradation.

In addition to the music program, it also features workshops, panels, film screenings and children’s activities. This year, six nature- and music-themed workshops will be offered to students from three local schools.

“Taşta” concerts at the ancient quarry begin at 9:15 p.m., while “Suda” and “Kumda” concerts start at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for the festival are on sale as of July 3.