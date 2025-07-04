Gümüşlük Music Festival to blend music, cultural dialogue

Gümüşlük Music Festival to blend music, cultural dialogue

MUĞLA
Gümüşlük Music Festival to blend music, cultural dialogue

The Gümüşlük Music Festival, one of Türkiye’s summer festivals, returns for its 22nd edition on July 16 with an ambitious program blending music, environmental awareness and cultural dialogue.

What began as a modest piano festival in one of Bodrum’s most scenic bays has evolved into an internationally recognized event.

Founded 21 years ago by pianists Gülsin Onay and Eren Levendoğlu, the festival now showcases virtuoso musicians from around the world across genres including classical, jazz, ethnic and experimental music.

For over two decades, the festival has also hosted young talents through the Gümüşlük Festival Academy, offering masterclasses in piano and violin alongside performance opportunities under the “Kumda” (On the Sand) concert series.

This year’s opening event, “Final Nail, First Note,” symbolically marks the transition from the region’s construction season to the tourism season. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the festival grounds will host a community market spotlighting local producers and artisans who use natural and sustainable materials. The day will culminate in a performance by the ensemble Fungistanbul, known for crafting instruments from recycled materials. This open-air concert will be followed by a free DJ set from France’s DJ SABB, supported by the Ambassade de France en Turquie and Institut Français Turquie as part of the “Borderless Stages Project,” a sustainability-focused initiative that introduced a portable stage built from reclaimed materials.

The festival will unfold over two months, concluding on Sept. 9 with a solo performance by Onay at the ancient stone quarry — a concert venue more than 2,500 years old.

International guests this year include MAV Cellists and pianist Istvan Szekely from Hungary, Katya Apekisheva from the United Kingdom, Jean-Phillipe Collard from France, Congyu Wang from Singapore and Rebekkah Hartmann from Germany, who will perform with Turkish pianist Atakan Sarı. All “Taşta” (On the Rock) concerts will take place at the historic quarry.

The “Suda” (On the Water) concerts will be held at the festival’s central stage near Gümüşlük beach and feature the return of Spain’s Escarteen Sisters as well as Dutch act Ruda Krua. Other anticipated performances include Turkish ensembles Adem Gülşen Trio, İpek Göztepe Quartet, ÜÇ and Deli Bakkal. DJ performances will also be held at the same seaside stage, which, in line with the festival’s environmental message, was constructed from upcycled materials as part of the “Borderless Stages” initiative.

 

Visual Arts and Social Awareness

Expanding its reach beyond music, the festival will host a series of art exhibitions under the title “After-Life / Öteki Dünya” at the Armonia Bodrum Chapel. The lineup includes works by artists Tez, Mehmet Tekin and Eşref Yıldırım.

With its strong commitment to social responsibility, the festival continues to raise awareness around climate change and environmental degradation.

In addition to the music program, it also features workshops, panels, film screenings and children’s activities. This year, six nature- and music-themed workshops will be offered to students from three local schools.

“Taşta” concerts at the ancient quarry begin at 9:15 p.m., while “Suda” and “Kumda” concerts start at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for the festival are on sale as of July 3.

Muğla,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

    Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

  2. Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police

    Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police

  3. Israel army to prepare plan against ‘Iran threats’

    Israel army to prepare plan against ‘Iran threats’

  4. Syria says ready to work with US to return to 1974 disengagement deal with Israel

    Syria says ready to work with US to return to 1974 disengagement deal with Israel

  5. İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years in prison over diploma case

    İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years in prison over diploma case
Recommended
Project to unveil Giresun Island’s tourism potential

Project to unveil Giresun Island’s tourism potential
Gaziantep Wildlife Park draws 3 million visitors in six months

Gaziantep Wildlife Park draws 3 million visitors in six months
Why is there no life on Mars Rover finds a clue

Why is there no life on Mars? Rover finds a clue
Peru clinic fined over Shakira record leak

Peru clinic fined over Shakira record leak
Sean Diddy Combs acquitted of sex trafficking, convicted on lesser charge

Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of sex trafficking, convicted on lesser charge
Egyptian women reclaim belly dance from stigma

Egyptian women reclaim belly dance from stigma
WORLD Israel army to prepare plan against ‘Iran threats’

Israel army to prepare plan against ‘Iran threats’

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on July 4 said the army must draw up a plan to prevent Iran from threatening Israel again after the arch-foes fought a 12-day war last month.
ECONOMY Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye exceeded 94.3 million by the end of 2024, up from 92.2 million a year ago, according to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿