Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

  • July 28 2020 13:18:00

Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

DENİZLİ – Anadolu Agency
Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Turkish paraglider Gülşah Hoş has broken a paragliding record for women in Turkey by flying about 240 kilometers for seven hours and 42 minutes.

The national athlete took off from the paragliding field in western province of Denizli’s Çameli district and landed at the western Afyonkarahisar province’s Çobanlar district.

According to a written statement by the Çameli Municipality, 42 paragliders flew from the Yaylacık Paragliding Field for to attempt to break the long-distance record for paragliding.

National athlete Hoş arose triumphant with her seven-hour and 42-minute long flight with 239.2 kilometers, breaking the old record of Merve Gülşah Arslan, who flew for about 201 kilometers from the capital Ankara to the Central Anatolian province of Konya.

With the record, Hoş became the paragliding athlete who carried out the longest flight in Turkey.

“The potential was much more regarding distance; I don’t feel like it has been completely done,” Hoş said, according to the statement.

“But for enjoying it, I have not been felt this joy about flying for a long time,” she added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Reversion of Hagia Sophia to please all: Erdoğan

    Reversion of Hagia Sophia to please all: Erdoğan

  2. Istanbul hospital sees spike in virus cases

    Istanbul hospital sees spike in virus cases

  3. Turkey slams EU’s Irini Operation in Med Sea

    Turkey slams EU’s Irini Operation in Med Sea

  4. The contrast in Turkey’s relations with France and Russia

    The contrast in Turkey’s relations with France and Russia

  5. Work should continue in Hagia Sophia: Op-ed

    Work should continue in Hagia Sophia: Op-ed
Recommended
Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight
UEFA to cut Fenerbahçes European revenues

UEFA to cut Fenerbahçe's European revenues
Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title
Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win
Başakşehir 1 win away to seal their first league title

Başakşehir 1 win away to seal their first league title
Race to stay in Süper Lig intensifies

Race to stay in Süper Lig intensifies

WORLD Malaysias ex-PM Najib guilty in 1st trial for 1MDB looting

Malaysia's ex-PM Najib guilty in 1st trial for 1MDB looting

Former Prime Minister Najib Razak was convicted on July 28 of crimes involving the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund that brought down his government in a shocking election ouster two years ago.
ECONOMY Turkey eases TRY transaction limits for non-residents

Turkey eases TRY transaction limits for non-residents

Turkey's banking watchdog on July 28 eased limits on Turkish lira transactions with overseas residents.

SPORTS Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Turkish paraglider Gülşah Hoş has broken a paragliding record for women in Turkey by flying about 240 kilometers for seven hours and 42 minutes.