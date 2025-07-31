Güler discusses defense cooperation with US envoy: Sources

ANKARA

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has discussed ways to deepen defense industry cooperation between Türkiye and the United States during his meeting with the latter’s envoy to Ankara, Tom Barrack, sources have said.

Barrack paid a courtesy visit to Güler on July 28, Defense Ministry sources recalled during a weekly briefing on July 31.

The two men discussed regional and global issues as well as ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in the field of defense industry, the sources informed.

Barrack is also serving as the U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Syria and is actively shuttling between regional capitals.

Türkiye is asking the U.S. to lift the CAATSA sanctions and return to the F-35 joint fighter program from which it was expelled due to its acquisition and deployment of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.

Ankara and Washington have been in talks to overcome the difficulties in front of intensifying defense industry cooperation, especially after the latter approved the sale of 40 F-16 fighter jets.

Barrack, in a comprehensive interview with private broadcaster Habertürk late on July 30, seemed positive in resolving the existing irritants.

“We’ll find a solution. But Türkiye should not only be our defense partner at NATO but our regional partner,” he said, stressing the need for Türkiye and the U.S. to become the center of a security mechanism for the entire region.

It has been almost a decade since Türkiye and the U.S. strained their ties over the acquisition of S-400s, the envoy said. “Ten years later, now we are in a very different environment and running to resolve this. The issues of F-35s, F-16s and S-400s were political problems, and they all have a solution; especially when we are planning to increase our trade volume to $100 billion and NATO is increasingly asking for more assistance, consultations and support from Türkiye," he added.

He also expressed his optimism that a solution is looming to address all these obstacles.

Türkiye contributes to Syrian stability

On a question about the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with the national Syrian army in line with an agreement between the two in March, Barrack stressed that it was only natural that this process takes time.

The SDF is not posing a threat to Türkiye and is aware that it needs to integrate with the new administration in Damascus, Barrack said.

“Türkiye is also contributing to this process, not harshly but in a guiding way. The Syrian government is determined to include all minority groups in the process, especially after the incidents in Sweida. But this process is only seven months old. They do their best, and it will take time,” he stated.