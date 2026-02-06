Grief, sorrow remain as Türkiye marks third anniversary of deadly Feb 6 quakes

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Three years after the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye’s south, grief remains fresh for the families of more than 53,000 victims as the nation unites to honor their memory in testament to a tragedy that stands as the defining sorrow of its modern era.

In the early hours of Feb. 6, 2023, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Kahramanmaraş province, followed hours later by a second powerful 7.6-magnitude tremor.

The twin disasters decimated 11 provinces, claiming over 53,700 lives and fracturing the world of 13.5 million more, as entire neighborhoods were leveled and millions were displaced from the ruins of their former lives.

Across the earthquake zone, families gathered at cemeteries on the anniversary of the disaster, laying flowers on graves, reciting prayers and remembering those who never came home.

To mark the solemn occasion, schools were closed for one day across the provinces of Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Hatay, Malatya and Osmaniye.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on early Feb. 6 marked the anniversary of the earthquakes, saying Türkiye would not forget those who lost their lives and would continue to protect their “legacy.”

In a message shared on social media, Erdoğan said the nation had promised to rebuild the cities destroyed in the disaster and to keep the victims’ memory alive.

“Today, by God’s permission, we have managed this task,” he said, adding that the cities were rebuilt “in a short period of three years.”

For many, the pain of loss remains as deep as it was three years ago.

In Hatay, one of the hardest-hit provinces, the scale of destruction in 2023 now stands in stark contrast to the images of reconstruction today.

Striking footage captures this transformation, juxtaposing the haunting ruins of collapsed neighborhoods with rising skylines as the city slowly emerges from the ashes, similar to the situation in other quake-hit cities.

New buildings now stand where rubble once filled the streets across the disaster zone.

Beyond the rising concrete, the anniversary has also brought renewed attention to stories of extraordinary courage.

At a university hospital in Malatya province, doctors recalled the harrowing moments of the second earthquake, when they refused to flee, choosing instead to shield a critically injured patient as the very walls around them trembled.

“If we had let go, the patient would have died,” said orthopedic surgeon Okan Aslantürk, recalling how they physically held the stretcher to prevent the patient from falling.

The patient, Kenan Karadağ, survived after spending 45 days in intensive care, though he lost a leg due to complications caused by the disaster.

For many survivors, life after the earthquake meant starting over in unfamiliar cities.

Önal Burç, originally from Hatay, relocated to the central province of Yozgat, where he rebuilt his business with the help of local residents.

“When you see the rubble, you realize how valuable even a single pair of socks is,” Burç said, reflecting on the lessons learned from the tragedy.

Like many displaced families, he hopes one day to return to his hometown.

Experts say that while trauma remains, society has shown signs of resilience.

“Humans are adaptable,” said psychologist Gökay Keldal. “Despite immense loss, people find ways to continue life. Reconstruction and a return to daily routines have played a key role in recovery.”

Rebuilding has become central to Türkiye’s recovery strategy.

According to Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Türkiye has completed 455,000 housing units across the disaster zone in what he described as an unprecedented reconstruction effort.

While rebuilding continues and new homes rise where ruins once stood, the sorrow of that night remains etched in the nation’s collective memory — a reminder of loss, resilience and the long road to healing.