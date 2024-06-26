Grenades found in lake for 4th time in a row

ISPARTA

A traveler has found grenades near the coast of Eğirdir Lake in the western province of Isparta, making it the fourth such incident.

While vacationing and trailing around the lake, Hilmi Gürler came across hand grenades and promptly notified the police.

Stating that he traveled from Konya to Eğirdir for a holiday, Gürler said, “I noticed one while walking around, and then the number increased exponentially, rising up to six and seven.”

Authorities cordoned off the area as a precaution and closed all entrances and exits after arriving on the scene upon Gürler’s notification.

Hand grenades have been discovered three times previously at the same location in Eğirdir Lake and were safely removed by a specialized bomb disposal team.

Gürler pointed out the recurring nature of the situation and called on the authorities to conduct general research around the area, adding, “We heard that this incident has happened before. This is a dangerous situation, so there should be a proper investigation.”