Greenhouse gases hit new record highs in 2023: UN

Greenhouse gases hit new record highs in 2023: UN

GENEVA
Greenhouse gases hit new record highs in 2023: UN

Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached new record highs in 2023, locking in future temperature increases for years to come, the United Nations warned on Monday.

Levels of the three main greenhouse gases, the climate-warming carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, all increased yet again last year, the U.N.'s weather and climate agency said.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said carbon dioxide was accumulating in the atmosphere faster than ever, up more than 10 percent in two decades.

The WMO's annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin comes ahead of the Nov. 11-22 COP29 U.N. climate summit in Baku.

"Another year. Another record. This should set alarm bells ringing among decision-makers," WMO chief Celeste Saulo said in a statement.

"We are clearly off track to meet the Paris Agreement goal."

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries agreed to cap global warming at "well below" 2 degrees Celsius above average levels measured between 1850 and 1900, and 1.5C if possible.

As long as emissions continue, greenhouse gases will keep accumulating in the atmosphere, raising global temperatures, WMO said.

Last year, global temperatures on land and sea were "the highest in records dating as far back as 1850," it said.

Given how long CO2 lasts in the atmosphere, current temperature levels will continue for decades, even if emissions rapidly shrink to net zero.

In 2023, CO2 concentrations were at 420 parts per million (ppm), methane at 1,934 parts per billion, and nitrous oxide at 336 parts per billion.

That marks hikes of 151 percent, 265 percent and 125 percent of the pre-industrial levels before 1750.

"These are more than just statistics. Every part per million and every fraction of a degree temperature increase has a real impact on our lives and our planet," said Saulo.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to use all means to end terrorism

Erdoğan vows to use all means to end terrorism
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to use all means to end terrorism

    Erdoğan vows to use all means to end terrorism

  2. Authorities detain over 200 ISIL suspects

    Authorities detain over 200 ISIL suspects

  3. Türkiye marks 101st anniversary of republic with celebrations

    Türkiye marks 101st anniversary of republic with celebrations

  4. Industrial zones to be set up outside quake-prone areas

    Industrial zones to be set up outside quake-prone areas

  5. Egypt seeks stronger tourism partnership with Türkiye

    Egypt seeks stronger tourism partnership with Türkiye
Recommended
Bruised Japan PM scrambles for support

Bruised Japan PM scrambles for support
Pakistan officer killed guarding polio vaccination team

Pakistan officer killed guarding polio vaccination team
Gaza rescuers say over 93 people killed in Israel air strike in north

Gaza rescuers say over 93 people killed in Israel air strike in north
Hezbollah names deputy head Naim Qassem as successor to slain chief Nasrallah

Hezbollah names deputy head Naim Qassem as successor to slain chief Nasrallah
N Korean FM in Russia as its troops train to fight in Ukraine

N Korean FM in Russia as its troops train to fight in Ukraine
Im not a Nazi, Trump says at campaign rally

'I'm not a Nazi,' Trump says at campaign rally
Outcry as Israel bans main UN Palestinian aid agency

Outcry as Israel bans main UN Palestinian aid agency
WORLD Bruised Japan PM scrambles for support

Bruised Japan PM scrambles for support

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling party was reportedly locked in talks to form new alliances on Tuesday after losing its parliamentary majority in an election debacle.
ECONOMY Industrial zones to be set up outside quake-prone areas

Industrial zones to be set up outside quake-prone areas

The government’s 2025 draft budget foresees several actions to protect the country’s industrial infrastructure against earthquakes.
SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿