Green absence from Warriors ‘mutual decision’ after punch

SAN FRANCISCO

Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely, which coach Steve Kerr called a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face on Oct. 5.

Green did not get into specifics about what triggered the physical altercation, though he said he was already dealing with something hurtful that day before erupting and that it has nothing to do with either player’s unsettled contract situation.

He said he is giving Poole space after apologizing to everyone. Calling himself “a very flawed human being,” Green said he would use his leave of absence to work on ways to better deal with his emotions and wants to allow Poole and the Warriors to heal from the incident and focus on defending their title.

Green said he will take the challenge to “right the ship,” which he said would not be an “easy process.”

Kerr said there is “no set date” for when Green will be back and that it would be determined based on private discussions among everyone involved.

Video of the punch leaked to TMZ was published on Oct. 7. The footage shows Green approaching Poole near the baseline and them coming chest to chest. Poole used both hands to push Green away, then Green punched Poole in the face and sent the fourth-year guard into the wall behind the baseline.

“I was wrong for my actions. For that I have apologized to my team and Jordan,” Green said during a nearly 40-minute news conference.

“His family saw that video, his mother, his father saw that video. Quite frankly, if my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel.”

Kerr challenged the entire organization to be better regarding leaks.