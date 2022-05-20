Greek pushbacks cost lives of many people: FM Çavuşoğlu 

  • May 20 2022 15:12:02

Greek pushbacks cost lives of many people: FM Çavuşoğlu 

NEW YORK
Greek pushbacks cost lives of many people: FM Çavuşoğlu

Migrants are victims of human smuggling, discrimination, and xenophobia and even face systematic and deliberate threats to their lives, with the pushbacks of Greece being an example of this, Çavuşoğlu said on May 19, speaking at the United Nation’s International Migration Review Forum in New York.

“For example, Greece’s repatriation of migrants in the Aegean and ill-treatment at the border cost the lives of many people. It is sad to see that Frontex is also involved in these actions,” he said.

If the factors that cause migration, such as economic inequalities and security problems, are not addressed, the consequences will be faced, Çavuşoğlu said, adding that migration should be handled with a global and sustainable approach.

The Global Compact on Migration, adopted in 2018, is a historical turning point, and it is time to put words into action, the minister said, emphasizing that humane treatment of migrants should also be at the center of this action.

He reminded that Turkey has been hosting the world’s largest refugee population since 2014, and the country has welcomed another 145,000 refugees since the start of the war in Ukraine. Turkey takes an active part in all initiatives for the dignity and well-being of migrants and supports the Global Compact on Migration, Çavuşoğlu said.

Expressing that Turkey supports effective migration policies, Çavuşoğlu noted that the voluntary, safe and dignified return of immigrants should be encouraged.

Turkey’s work in Syria is an example to the world, he said. “As a result of our efforts to provide stability, approximately 500,000 Syrians have returned to areas liberated from terrorist organizations. We will continue to fight the PKK/YPG terrorist organization that prevents the return of civilians. We will continue to build accommodation and improve these areas to encourage voluntary returns.”

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, meanwhile, said the return rate of irregular migrants, which is around 18 to 20 percent in the world, is 40 to 45 percent in Turkey. A total of 502,000 people voluntarily returned to their country, the minister said, referring to the refugees in Turkey.

Stating that 2,600,000 people were prevented from entering the borders of Turkey in the last six years, Soylu said, “Attempts were made, they were detained, but they could not enter. Approximately 1,250,000 people were caught in the last six years, and nearly 400,000 of them were sent back to their countries.”

Diplomacy,

TURKEY West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan

West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two ancient Turkish baths put up for sale for 166 mln liras

    Two ancient Turkish baths put up for sale for 166 mln liras

  2. Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed

    Anti-migrant billboards in Bolu removed

  3. West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan

    West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan

  4. New military bases in Russia in response to NATO expansion: Moscow

    New military bases in Russia in response to NATO expansion: Moscow

  5. Plan of new ‘Atatürk Airport National Park’ unveiled

    Plan of new ‘Atatürk Airport National Park’ unveiled
Recommended
West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan

West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan
CHP leader vows to embrace youngsters of Turkey

CHP leader vows to embrace youngsters of Turkey
NATO in close contact with Finland, Sweden, Turkey: Stoltenberg

NATO in close contact with Finland, Sweden, Turkey: Stoltenberg
Two ancient Turkish baths put up for sale for 166 mln liras

Two ancient Turkish baths put up for sale for 166 mln liras
Some 1.3 tons of poached pearl mullets seized in Lake Van

Some 1.3 tons of poached pearl mullets seized in Lake Van
Children jump into sea they saw for first time

Children jump into sea they saw for first time
WORLD Monkeypox spreads in West, baffling African scientists

Monkeypox spreads in West, baffling African scientists

As more cases of monkeypox are detected in Europe and North America, some scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks in Africa say they are baffled by the unusual disease’s spread in the West.

ECONOMY Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

Companies in Istanbul Finance Center to be granted tax exemptions

The draft law that is expected to be submitted to parliament by June at the latest foresees large tax exemptions for companies that will operate in the Istanbul Finance Center (IFC).
SPORTS Boxer calls on women to ‘tell her success story’ to opposers

Boxer calls on women to ‘tell her success story’ to opposers

A 39-year-old Turkish female boxer, who has advanced to the finals in the 81kg category in the World Women Boxing Championship on May 20, has called on women to do whatever they want and tell “her success story if someone opposes them.”