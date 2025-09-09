Greek PM, top diplomat meet senior Libyan official

Greek PM, top diplomat meet senior Libyan official

ATHENS
Greek PM, top diplomat meet senior Libyan official

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met in Athens with Belgacem Haftar, head of Libya’s Development and Reconstruction Fund and son of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, to discuss bilateral ties and economic cooperation, government sources have said.

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis also joined the meeting, which focused on construction, energy, investments and transport, ahead of a Greek business mission to Benghazi later this fall.

The talks come as Greece seeks to counterbalance the maritime and energy accords signed between Türkiye and Libya’s Tripoli-based government.

Ankara and Tripoli struck a 2019 deal demarcating exclusive economic zones in the eastern Mediterranean, which Athens rejected as violating its sovereignty. In 2022, the two sides expanded cooperation with a memorandum granting Türkiye exploration rights offshore and on Libyan territory.

Greek media reported that Benghazi officials assured Athens the House of Representatives would not ratify the pact, despite recent signals from eastern authorities that approval could be imminent.

Khalifa Haftar, met last month with Turkish intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın. During the visit, Kalın invited Haftar to Türkiye, which he accepted in principle.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation

Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation

  2. Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Hamas delegation in Qatar

    Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Hamas delegation in Qatar

  3. Veteran news anchor Özel dies at 58

    Veteran news anchor Özel dies at 58

  4. Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

    Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

  5. DEM Party set to continue talks with Öcalan next week

    DEM Party set to continue talks with Öcalan next week
Recommended
Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar
Egypt’s vast tourism project at Mount Sinai sparks debate

Egypt’s vast tourism project at Mount Sinai sparks debate
US pullout in Iraq to trigger ISIL resurgence, Barzani warns

US pullout in Iraq to trigger ISIL resurgence, Barzani warns
Nepal prime minister resigns after deadly protests

Nepal prime minister resigns after deadly protests
Trumps alleged birthday note to Epstein released

Trump's alleged birthday note to Epstein released
At least 20 killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine: Zelensky

At least 20 killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine: Zelensky
WORLD Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

Israel's military said it conducted a strike targeting senior Hamas leaders on Tuesday, as Qatar condemned an attack on buildings housing members of the Palestinian militant movement in the capital.

ECONOMY Services exports increase by 11 pct to $117.2 billion in 2024

Services exports increase by 11 pct to $117.2 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s services exports climbed by 11 percent in 2024, reaching $117.2 billion, up from $105.5 billion in 2023, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 9.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿