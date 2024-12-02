Greek Patriate in Istanbul holds liturgy honoring St Andrew

Greek Patriate in Istanbul holds liturgy honoring St Andrew

ISTANBUL
Greek Patriate in Istanbul holds liturgy honoring St Andrew

A divine liturgy for St. Andrew, the founder of the Orthodox Church, was celebrated on Nov. 30 at the Fener Greek Patriate in Istanbul.

 

Held at the historic Aya Yorgi Patriarchal Church in the Fatih district, the service featured scripture readings, hymns and congregants lighting candles in prayer.

 

Greek Patriarch Bartholomew, who presided over the ceremony, extended his gratitude to Pope Francis for his message of unity and peace, emphasizing the contributions of the Second Vatican Council in fostering ties between the Orthodox and Catholic Churches. Bartholomew called for continued collaboration between Christian communities and highlighted the importance of promoting reconciliation.

 

The event included a message from Pope Francis, read by Cardinal Kurt Koch, a Vatican representative. The letter announced Francis’ planned visit to Nicaea (modern İznik located in the western province of Bursa) in 2025, a gesture seen as a commitment to ecumenical dialogue. The Pope also prayed for peace in conflict zones, including Ukraine, Palestine, Israel and Lebanon.

 

Dignitaries in attendance included former Bulgarian prime ministers Kiril Petkov and Nikolay Denkov, alongside Greek Education and Religious Affairs Deputy Minister Zetta Makri.

 

The service, organized by the Greek Patriarchate of Istanbul, celebrated St. Andrew the Apostle’s role in founding the Orthodox Church. It featured hymns and prayers and Patriarch Bartholomew closed by reaffirming the shared mission of promoting peace and Christian values.

Greek Orthodox Church, Fener Greek Patriarch,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() White House in active conversations with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

    White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

  2. Armenia plans shorter military service

    Armenia plans shorter military service

  3. Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

    Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

  4. CHP leader pledges more events for disabled

    CHP leader pledges more events for disabled

  5. Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage

    Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage
Recommended
CHP leader pledges more events for disabled

CHP leader pledges more events for disabled
Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage

Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage

Authorities deny ban on Nazım Hikmets work

Authorities deny ban on Nazım Hikmet's work
Italy captures PKK terrorist linked to TUSAŞ attack

Italy captures PKK terrorist linked to TUSAŞ attack
Erdoğan highlights steps to strengthen families

Erdoğan highlights steps to strengthen families
Türkiye neutralizes senior PKK terrorist in Syria

Türkiye 'neutralizes' senior PKK terrorist in Syria
WORLD White House in active conversations with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

The White House said on Dec. 2 that it is in "active conversations" with Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt over efforts to broker a ceasefire to end Israel's over year-long war on the besieged Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY Türkiye close to investment deal with another Chinese carmaker

Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

Türkiye is close to sealing an investment deal with a Chinese carmaker, according to Kaan Masatçı, project manager at the Investment Office.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿