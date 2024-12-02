Greek Patriate in Istanbul holds liturgy honoring St Andrew

ISTANBUL

A divine liturgy for St. Andrew, the founder of the Orthodox Church, was celebrated on Nov. 30 at the Fener Greek Patriate in Istanbul.

Held at the historic Aya Yorgi Patriarchal Church in the Fatih district, the service featured scripture readings, hymns and congregants lighting candles in prayer.

Greek Patriarch Bartholomew, who presided over the ceremony, extended his gratitude to Pope Francis for his message of unity and peace, emphasizing the contributions of the Second Vatican Council in fostering ties between the Orthodox and Catholic Churches. Bartholomew called for continued collaboration between Christian communities and highlighted the importance of promoting reconciliation.

The event included a message from Pope Francis, read by Cardinal Kurt Koch, a Vatican representative. The letter announced Francis’ planned visit to Nicaea (modern İznik located in the western province of Bursa) in 2025, a gesture seen as a commitment to ecumenical dialogue. The Pope also prayed for peace in conflict zones, including Ukraine, Palestine, Israel and Lebanon.

Dignitaries in attendance included former Bulgarian prime ministers Kiril Petkov and Nikolay Denkov, alongside Greek Education and Religious Affairs Deputy Minister Zetta Makri.

The service, organized by the Greek Patriarchate of Istanbul, celebrated St. Andrew the Apostle’s role in founding the Orthodox Church. It featured hymns and prayers and Patriarch Bartholomew closed by reaffirming the shared mission of promoting peace and Christian values.