Greek harassment of Turkish jets by S-300s not acceptable: Akar

  • August 29 2022 16:49:00

Greek harassment of Turkish jets by S-300s not acceptable: Akar

ANKARA
Greek harassment of Turkish jets by S-300s not acceptable: Akar

Türkiye has said the Greek harassment of the Turkish jets by the S-300 air defense system over the Aegean is unacceptable, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

“This blunt impertinence and this sort of arrogance are unacceptable. Our navy, land and air forces will never step back when they are harassed,” Akar told the reporters on Aug. 29. His reaction follows consecutive harassment of the Turkish jets by the Greek warplanes in the past week and by the Crete-based S-300 air defense systems recently.

“It’s unfortunate that this bad neighboring country is continuing its harassment in different ways. Let me clarify once again: Our forces will never retreat when they are harassed,” he stated.

Recalling that Türkiye had to purchase S-400 systems from Russia after its requests to buy Patriot systems from the U.S. and SAMP/T from France, Akar draws attention to the fact that Greece is now using the S-300s against a NATO ally. “This behavior of our bad neighbor should be seen and explained,” he said.

The defense minister also criticized Greece for misinforming the public opinion by suggesting they could not identify the Turkish jets. “The programs were made [at NATO] and posted everywhere. On Aug. 22, the Turkish jets were supposed to escort the American warplanes and the Greek ones to do the same a few days later. This bad neighbor denied all these and even lied by saying, ‘We were not informed,’” Akar stated.

TÜRKIYE Greek harassment of Turkish jets by S-300s not acceptable: Akar

Greek harassment of Turkish jets by S-300s not acceptable: Akar
MOST POPULAR

  1. Official flies home with wingsuit every day after work

    Official flies home with wingsuit every day after work

  2. Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

    Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

  3. Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback worldwide

    Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback worldwide

  4. Tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch

    Tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch

  5. US weather whiplash shows climate change

    US weather whiplash shows climate change
Recommended
21st century will be the century of Türkiye: Erdoğan

21st century will be the century of Türkiye: Erdoğan
Famous singer detained over comments put under house arrest

Famous singer detained over comments put under house arrest
Turkish club breaks energy record amid worldwide crisis

Turkish club breaks energy record amid worldwide crisis
Permission for Brazil’s ‘asbestos ship’ revoked

Permission for Brazil’s ‘asbestos ship’ revoked
MİT ‘neutralizes’ two terrorists in N Iraq

MİT ‘neutralizes’ two terrorists in N Iraq
Restoration project of historic Greek orphanage approved

Restoration project of historic Greek orphanage approved
WORLD Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight.

ECONOMY China’s jobless youth left in the lurch

China’s jobless youth left in the lurch

China’s slowing economy has left millions of young people fiercely competing for an ever-slimming raft of jobs and facing an increasingly uncertain future.
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.