Greek Foreign Minister attends ceremony at the Fener Greek Patriarchate

ISTANBUL

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias attended a ceremony at the Fener Greek Patriarchate for the victims of the quakes in Türkiye and Syria and the train crash in his country.

A memorial service was held at the Hagia Yorgi Church in Balat, Fatih for quake victims and the train crash that happened in the central Greek city of Larissa.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Greek Orthodox Church Archbishop Yeorgios and the Greek Orthodox community attended the ceremony led by Greek Patriarch Bartholomew.

Prayers were offered for the victims of the earthquakes and the train crash.

At the end of the ceremony, Minister Dendias, Bartholomew and Yeorgios met a closed press.

The Patriarchate also celebrated the annual Feast of Orthodoxy.

The holiday, also known as Sunday of Orthodoxy or Triumph of Orthodoxy, is celebrated by the Eastern Orthodox Church and its parishes on the first Sunday of Great Lent.