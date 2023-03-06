Greek Foreign Minister attends ceremony at the Fener Greek Patriarchate

Greek Foreign Minister attends ceremony at the Fener Greek Patriarchate

ISTANBUL
Greek Foreign Minister attends ceremony at the Fener Greek Patriarchate

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias attended a ceremony at the Fener Greek Patriarchate for the victims of the quakes in Türkiye and Syria and the train crash in his country.

A memorial service was held at the Hagia Yorgi Church in Balat, Fatih for quake victims and the train crash that happened in the central Greek city of Larissa.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Greek Orthodox Church Archbishop Yeorgios and the Greek Orthodox community attended the ceremony led by Greek Patriarch Bartholomew.

Prayers were offered for the victims of the earthquakes and the train crash.

At the end of the ceremony, Minister Dendias, Bartholomew and Yeorgios met a closed press.

The Patriarchate also celebrated the annual Feast of Orthodoxy.

The holiday, also known as Sunday of Orthodoxy or Triumph of Orthodoxy, is celebrated by the Eastern Orthodox Church and its parishes on the first Sunday of Great Lent.

Turkey, fener patriarch,

TÜRKIYE Gov’t’s sole focus during polls is on post-quake relief: Erdoğan

Gov’t’s sole focus during polls is on post-quake relief: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gov’t’s sole focus during polls is on post-quake relief: Erdoğan

    Gov’t’s sole focus during polls is on post-quake relief: Erdoğan

  2. Nation alliance nominates CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu for presidential polls

    Nation alliance nominates CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu for presidential polls

  3. Ankara summons US envoy over top US soldier’s visit to N Syria

    Ankara summons US envoy over top US soldier’s visit to N Syria

  4. Greek Foreign Minister attends ceremony at the Fener Greek Patriarchate

    Greek Foreign Minister attends ceremony at the Fener Greek Patriarchate

  5. Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan

    Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan
Recommended
Gov’t’s sole focus during polls is on post-quake relief: Erdoğan

Gov’t’s sole focus during polls is on post-quake relief: Erdoğan
Nation alliance nominates CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu for presidential polls

Nation alliance nominates CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu for presidential polls
Ankara summons US envoy over top US soldier’s visit to N Syria

Ankara summons US envoy over top US soldier’s visit to N Syria
World looks at G-20 process with hope: Envoy

World looks at G-20 process with hope: Envoy
Baby found after reported missing during quakes

Baby found after reported missing during quakes
İKSV supports artists in quake zone

İKSV supports artists in quake zone
WORLD Blinken hails historic S Korea announcement on Japan

Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan

US top diplomat Antony Blinken on Sunday applauded plans announced by South Korea to compensate victims of Japan's forced wartime labor, as Seoul looks to forge closer ties with Tokyo.

ECONOMY Iran announces discovery of large lithium deposit

Iran announces discovery of large lithium deposit

Iran has announced the discovery of a large deposit of lithium, a key component of batteries for electric vehicles and electronic devices, state media reported.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.