Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

ATHENS

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has emphasized the recent positive momentum in Athens-Ankara relations, emphasizing the “structured dialogue” that has characterized diplomatic efforts over the past 18 months.

“I will point out that I have never been very optimistic. What I have always said is that we will take the Greek-Turkish rapprochement step by step. The most important thing for me in the effort of the last 18 months is the structured dialogue,” he said in an interview with Greek daily Kathimerini ahead of his visit to the U.S. for the U.N. Security Council.

He is set to meet with his U.S. counterpart, Marco Rubio.

Greece has become the latest European government to hire Washington lobbyists as it seeks to curry favor with President Donald Trump.

The contract between the Greek foreign ministry and BGR group, a Republican-focused spin shop with close links to Trump and his officials, is worth $600,000 per year and started on Feb. 10.

Despite challenges, the Greek top diplomat believes tensions with Türkiye can be managed, and cooperation can advance in key areas.

“What makes it stand apart from previous decades, when there was always some level of Greek-Turkish dialogue, but it was not structured as it is today, on the basis of three pillars: Political dialogue, confidence building measures and the positive agenda.”

"When we have built a sufficient level of trust, then we can move on to the big discussions. Indeed, I did see a window of opportunity.”

Gerapetritis underlined that Greece remains committed to international law and the principle that the only dispute with Türkiye is the delimitation of the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

He also stressed that the Great Sea Interconnector project—a crucial electricity link between Greece and Greek Cyprus—will proceed despite potential objections from Türkiye.

According to the minister, this project is protected under international law and does not require permission from any third party.