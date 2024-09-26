Greek Cypriot leader ‘ready to resume talks today’

Greek Cypriot leader ‘ready to resume talks today’

NEW YORK
Greek Cypriot leader ‘ready to resume talks today’

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has expressed his country’s readiness to immediately restart reunification negotiations for the divided island, calling on Türkiye to join in these efforts.

"We cannot change geography. It is an opportunity, not a curse. Türkiye and Cyprus will always remain neighbors," he remarked during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 25.

“I adamantly believe we can carve a new path, one of peace, cooperation and collaboration.”

“I am committed and I am ready to sit at the negotiating table today. Not tomorrow. Today,” Christodoulides expressed.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Türkiye, as a guarantor power, prompted by a coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island, launched a military intervention dubbed the Cyprus Peace Operation to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was founded on Nov. 15, 1983.

Reunification talks collapsed in mid-2017 and have been at a stalemate since. Greek Cypriots say the only framework available is that defined by U.N. resolutions calling for reunification under a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar has expressed support for a two-state deal where its sovereignty is recognized.

On Sept. 24, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told U.N. General Assembly that the federation model "has now completely lost its validity," emphasizing the presence of "two distinct states and two distinct peoples" on the island.

He argued that the "sovereign equality and equal international standing of the Turkish Cypriots" must be recognized as inherent rights, and that the current isolation should be lifted. Turkish Cyprus is only recognized by Türkiye.

Erdoğan also suggested to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that a meeting between the parties, under U.N. supervision, to explore alternatives to a federation could be beneficial.

Greek Cyprus,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pope says Church must seek forgiveness for child sexual abuse

Pope says Church must 'seek forgiveness' for child sexual abuse
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pope says Church must 'seek forgiveness' for child sexual abuse

    Pope says Church must 'seek forgiveness' for child sexual abuse

  2. Plan to overturn commercial whaling moratorium sinks in Peru

    Plan to overturn commercial whaling moratorium sinks in Peru

  3. Harris slams Ukraine 'surrender' policy

    Harris slams Ukraine 'surrender' policy

  4. Stay or go? Pacific Islanders face climate's grim choice

    Stay or go? Pacific Islanders face climate's grim choice

  5. Zero waste movement marks 7th year with global reach

    Zero waste movement marks 7th year with global reach
Recommended
Plan to overturn commercial whaling moratorium sinks in Peru

Plan to overturn commercial whaling moratorium sinks in Peru
Harris slams Ukraine surrender policy

Harris slams Ukraine 'surrender' policy
Stay or go Pacific Islanders face climates grim choice

Stay or go? Pacific Islanders face climate's grim choice
Israel defies ceasefire calls in Lebanon

Israel defies ceasefire calls in Lebanon

UN chief stresses UNRWAs irreplaceable role, calls for global support

UN chief stresses UNRWA's irreplaceable role, calls for global support
Azerbaijan-Armenia peace negotiations gain momentum in NY meeting

Azerbaijan-Armenia peace negotiations gain momentum in NY meeting
Kremlin: New nuclear doctrine is warning to West

Kremlin: New nuclear doctrine is 'warning' to West
WORLD Pope says Church must seek forgiveness for child sexual abuse

Pope says Church must 'seek forgiveness' for child sexual abuse

Pope Francis said on Sept. 27 that the Catholic Church must "seek forgiveness" over the "scourge" of child sexual abuse, during a visit to Belgium where the Church's dark past looms large.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s monthly exports at all-time high

Türkiye’s monthly exports at all-time high

Türkiye’s exports hit $22.5 billion in August with an increase of 2.3 percent compared to the same period of last year, while the country’s imports were down by 10.7 percent to $27.4 billion, according to provisional data announced on Sept. 27.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿