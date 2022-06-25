Greece to spend 190 mln euros to enlarge Crete Naval Base

  • June 25 2022 07:00:00

Greece to spend 190 mln euros to enlarge Crete Naval Base

Yorgo Kırbaki – ATHENS
Greece to spend 190 mln euros to enlarge Crete Naval Base

Greece has hit the button to actualize 13 military projects worth some 800 million euros, including the enlargement of a navy base in the Souda Bay of the island of Crete that will cost around 190 million euros.

New facilities will be constructed in the base, formally known as “Crete Naval Base,” which is aimed to be enlarged to become a “harbor for half of the whole Greek navy forces.”

Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos received approval from the parliamentary armament commission for seven projects for the navy and six for the land forces.

According to the project, the government will allocate some 190 million euros for the enlargement works in Crete.

“The base in Crete’s Souda Bay will be Greece’s second-biggest base after the one in Salamina Island of Athens,” the Greek army commanders told the Greek media.

Apart from the Souda base enlargement plan, Greece will spend some 250 million euros for the modernizations of S-70 Aegean Hawk-type helicopters and RM-70-type rocket launcher systems.

Between 80 and 90 million euros will be spent on the modernization of 122 mm rocket launcher systems. The new purchase of some 30,000 12 mm sabots will cost some 150 million euros. Also, some 20 million euros will be spent on the buying of Hellfire missiles.

Greek media highlighted the base in Crete’s Souda Bay came forefront after the Turkish seismic vessel “Oruç Reis” set sail in the eastern Mediterranean with the escort of the Turkish navy in 2020.

The Crete Naval Base was founded for the first time in 1872 during the Ottoman period. It features the only deep water port in Southern Europe and the Mediterranean Sea that is capable of maintaining the largest aircraft carriers.

Türkiye,

TURKEY President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

MOST POPULAR

  1. UNESCO warns Istanbul of tsunami

    UNESCO warns Istanbul of tsunami

  2. Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy

    Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy

  3. Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

    Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

  4. Greece to spend 190 mln euros to enlarge Crete Naval Base

    Greece to spend 190 mln euros to enlarge Crete Naval Base

  5. Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

    Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader
Recommended
Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city

Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city
UN says Israeli fire killed Al Jazeera journalist

UN says Israeli fire killed Al Jazeera journalist
Suspected terror-linked shooting in Oslo kills 2, wounds 14

Suspected terror-linked shooting in Oslo kills 2, wounds 14
US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion

US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion
COVID vaccines saved 20 mln lives in 1st year, scientists say

COVID vaccines saved 20 mln lives in 1st year, scientists say
Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives

Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives
WORLD Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city

Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city

Ukrainian forces prepared on June 24 to retreat from the strategic city of Severodonetsk after weeks of fierce fighting, a setback that could pave the way for Russia to seize a larger swath of eastern Ukraine.
ECONOMY Leave time for disruptions, says Europe airports chief

Leave time for disruptions, says Europe airports chief

Arrive early, that’s the advice from the European airports chief to passengers faced with disruption this summer as the air travel industry struggles to meet surging demand after the pandemic.
SPORTS 2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

Türkiye is hopeful to achieve successes in two major basketball tournaments and sees 2022 as a basketball year, the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.