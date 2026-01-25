Greece seeks to toughen punishment for migrant smuggling

Greece seeks to toughen punishment for migrant smuggling

ATHENS
Greece seeks to toughen punishment for migrant smuggling

The Greek Migration Ministry on Jan. 24 said it had submitted a new bill to parliament aimed at toughening penalties for migrant trafficking, including life sentences.

"Penalties for the illegal trafficking of migrants will be toughened at all levels," the ministry said in a statement.

Sentences of up to life imprisonment are envisaged for smugglers and migrants convicted of offences may be directly expelled, it said.

Assistance provided to irregular migrants by migrants with regular status will also be criminalized, according to the proposals.

Penalties against NGO members prosecuted for migrant trafficking are also to be beefed up with prison sentences, the ministry said, adding that parliament will examine the bill next week.

In a joint statement, 56 NGOs, including the Greek branches of Doctors of the World and Doctors Without Borders, called for the immediate withdrawal of several articles that reclassify certain offences as crimes, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines of tens of thousands of euros when a member of an organisation is prosecuted.

Greece was the main entry point into Europe for Syrian refugees at the height of Europe's migration crisis in 2015.

There are several legal proceedings underway against aid workers and migrants accused of being people smugglers.

Meanwhile, a boat carrying over 50 migrants sank off the Greek coast on Jan. 25, killing a woman and a boy and leaving three others missing.

"Fifty migrants have been rescued and are being cared for by the authorities," after the accident off the island of Ikria in the northern Aegean Sea, a spokeswoman said.

Ikaria lies close to Türkiye’s western coast, a frequent setoff point for migrants trying to enter the European Union.

Greece was the main entry point into Europe for Syrian refugees at the height of Europe's migration crisis in 2015.

There are several legal proceedings underway against aid workers and migrants accused of being people smugglers.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

    Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

  2. Anti-terror panel pushes ahead as sessions adjourn

    Anti-terror panel pushes ahead as sessions adjourn

  3. Fidan to host Nigerian counterpart on visit to boost ties

    Fidan to host Nigerian counterpart on visit to boost ties

  4. Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft completes extreme cold weather test

    Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft completes extreme cold weather test

  5. Protest call grows after woman's remains found in Istanbul dumpster

    Protest call grows after woman's remains found in Istanbul dumpster
Recommended
Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two
Iraq majority bloc backs Nouri al-Maliki as next PM

Iraq majority bloc backs Nouri al-Maliki as next PM
Indonesia resumes search for dozens missing in landslide

Indonesia resumes search for dozens missing in landslide
Many killed as fresh conflict in S Sudan displaces 180,000

'Many killed' as fresh conflict in S Sudan displaces 180,000
Second killing in Minneapolis by US federal agents sparks uproar

Second killing in Minneapolis by US federal agents sparks uproar
US says Russia, Ukraine took big step, will meet again next week

US says Russia, Ukraine took 'big step', will meet again next week
WORLD Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

Israeli strikes on south Lebanon killed two people on Sunday, the health ministry reported, with Israel's military saying it struck Hezbollah targets.
ECONOMY Home purchases by women surge over past decade

Home purchases by women surge over past decade

The number of homes purchased by women in Türkiye has risen sharply over the past ten years, increasing by 57.5 percent to reach 616,570 in 2025.

SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez’s historic run at the Australian Open ended on Jan. 23, losing 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in a third-round match.
﻿