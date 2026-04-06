Greece PM urges swift EU action on agriculture fraud

Greece PM urges swift EU action on agriculture fraud

ATHENS
Greece PM urges swift EU action on agriculture fraud

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Monday asked the European public prosecutor's office to launch "without delay" proceedings against lawmakers suspected to be involved in alleged fraud related to EU agricultural subsidies.

European Union prosecutors last week said they were probing numerous members of the ruling New Democracy party as part of an investigation looking into whether beneficiaries of agriculture subsidies had made false claims.

Greek authorities estimate that the network had defrauded at least 23 million euros since it started around 2018.

Mitsotakis said that he had requested the lifting of immunity of the 11 MPs who are under investigation and who, according to Greek media, are all members of his party.

"I am asking the European Public Prosecutor's Office, once the immunity of our MPs has been lifted, to immediately take all investigative measures," he said in a statement broadcast on public television.

Last week three cabinet members resigned over the scandal, which has piled pressure on Greece's government.

EU prosecutors first detailed the scam last May, accusing some beneficiaries of agriculture subsidies of making claims for land they did not own and exaggerating the number of animals on farms.

Most of the fraudulent subsidies went to the island of Crete, where the family of Mitsotakis has been politically influential for over a century.

Mitsotakis Monday blamed "the scourge of cronyism" in the country "that for decades has been passed on... from one government to another."

"Such crony relations have been the case in the Greek state since its creation," he said, adding, "they are one of the main reasons for our national backwardness compared with Europe."

Elections are scheduled in Greece next year. Mitsotakis's conservative party leads in opinion polls, but is not expected to secure an absolute majority.

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