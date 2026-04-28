Greece, Libya to form committee on maritime border demarcation

TRIPOLI

Libya's acting Foreign Minister Taher Al-Baour (R) receives his greek couterpart George Gerapetritis in Tripoli on April 27, 2026. (Photo by Mahmud Turkia / AFP)

Greece and Libya have agreed to move forward with talks on defining their continental shelf and exclusive economic zones, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has announced following his meetings in Tripoli.

During his visit, Gerapetritis held discussions with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah of Libya’s Government of National Unity and acting Foreign Minister Al Taher Salem al-Baour.

He said both sides agreed to reactivate a joint committee tasked with addressing key issues, reviewing existing agreement and putting forward new ones.

He noted that technical-level talks on maritime delimitation will continue, while both countries also aim to cooperate within international organizations in pursuit of mutually beneficial outcomes.

Libya angered Greece in 2019 by signing a maritime delimitation agreement with Türkiye, which Athens argues disregards the rights of Greek islands, including Crete.

The North African country is still plagued by division and instability after years of unrest following the NATO-backed uprising that toppled longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

It remains divided between the U.N.-recognized government in the west and its eastern rival, backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Gerapetritis also discussed migration with Haftar in Benghazi last month.

The two countries also held talks on migration, following an influx of migrants on the European country's shores in recent months. Migrants regularly attempt the perilous crossing from Libya to the Greek island of Crete, a gateway to the European Union.

At the end of March, 22 people died while adrift in the Mediterranean Sea after leaving from Libya and their bodies were thrown overboard, according to survivors who were rescued off Crete.