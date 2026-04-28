Greece, Libya to form committee on maritime border demarcation

Greece, Libya to form committee on maritime border demarcation

TRIPOLI
Greece, Libya to form committee on maritime border demarcation

Libya's acting Foreign Minister Taher Al-Baour (R) receives his greek couterpart George Gerapetritis in Tripoli on April 27, 2026. (Photo by Mahmud Turkia / AFP)

Greece and Libya have agreed to move forward with talks on defining their continental shelf and exclusive economic zones, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has announced following his meetings in Tripoli.

During his visit, Gerapetritis held discussions with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah of Libya’s Government of National Unity and acting Foreign Minister Al Taher Salem al-Baour.

He said both sides agreed to reactivate a joint committee tasked with addressing key issues, reviewing existing agreement and putting forward new ones.

He noted that technical-level talks on maritime delimitation will continue, while both countries also aim to cooperate within international organizations in pursuit of mutually beneficial outcomes.

Libya angered Greece in 2019 by signing a maritime delimitation agreement with Türkiye, which Athens argues disregards the rights of Greek islands, including Crete.

The North African country is still plagued by division and instability after years of unrest following the NATO-backed uprising that toppled longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

It remains divided between the U.N.-recognized government in the west and its eastern rival, backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Gerapetritis also discussed migration with Haftar in Benghazi last month.

The two countries also held talks on migration, following an influx of migrants on the European country's shores in recent months. Migrants regularly attempt the perilous crossing from Libya to the Greek island of Crete, a gateway to the European Union.

At the end of March, 22 people died while adrift in the Mediterranean Sea after leaving from Libya and their bodies were thrown overboard, according to survivors who were rescued off Crete.

cooperation ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gold loses lustre on Middle East war

Gold loses lustre on Middle East war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gold loses lustre on Middle East war

    Gold loses lustre on Middle East war

  2. Turkish universities rank third in THE Asia 2026

    Turkish universities rank third in THE Asia 2026

  3. Biennales expand across Türkiye, driving culture, local economies

    Biennales expand across Türkiye, driving culture, local economies

  4. Hidden marine refuge emerges on Istanbul’s industrial coast

    Hidden marine refuge emerges on Istanbul’s industrial coast

  5. From Adele to Raye, the UK school nurturing future stars

    From Adele to Raye, the UK school nurturing future stars
Recommended
Youd be speaking French: King Charles roasts Trump at state dinner

'You'd be speaking French': King Charles roasts Trump at state dinner
Trump claims Iran wants US to open Strait of Hormuz ‘as soon as possible’

Trump claims Iran wants US to open Strait of Hormuz ‘as soon as possible’
Gunman opens fire in Greek capital, wounding several people

Gunman opens fire in Greek capital, wounding several people
Mexico captures top ally of drug kingpin El Mencho

Mexico captures top ally of drug kingpin 'El Mencho'
Man charged with attempt to assassinate Trump

Man charged with attempt to assassinate Trump
Train collision kills 14, injures dozens near Jakarta

Train collision kills 14, injures dozens near Jakarta
Ukraine slams Israel over shipments of grain stolen by Russia

Ukraine slams Israel over shipments of grain 'stolen' by Russia
WORLD Youd be speaking French: King Charles roasts Trump at state dinner

'You'd be speaking French': King Charles roasts Trump at state dinner

King Charles III gave U.S. President Donald Trump a taste of his own medicine at a White House state dinner on Tuesday when he joked that without the British, Americans would be speaking French.

ECONOMY Gold loses lustre on Middle East war

Gold loses lustre on Middle East war

Gold is seen as a safe haven asset in times of volatility but investment volumes fell in the first quarter, industry data showed Wednesday, as the Middle East war forced some investors to liquidate holdings to raise cash.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sacks coach Tedesco after derby loss

Fenerbahçe sacks coach Tedesco after derby loss

Fenerbahçe dismissed coach Domenico Tedesco on April 27 night, just 24 hours after a 3-0 loss to archrival Galatasaray effectively ended the club's hopes of a first league title in over a decade.
﻿