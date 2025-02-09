Greece extends school closures on Aegean islands due to seismic activity

ATHENS

Greek authorities extended school closures Saturday to four islands by one week after recent seismic activity in the region, according to public broadcaster ERT.

A committee of officials and experts decided to prolong closures on the islands of Santorini, Ios, Anafi, and Amorgos as a precautionary measure.

Schools on the islands had initially closed on Feb. 3 due to seismic activity.

Authorities have canceled all public events and advised residents to avoid gathering in enclosed spaces as a precaution against a potential major earthquake.

Search and rescue teams, drones, and generators have been dispatched to affected areas to bolster emergency preparedness.